Appleby Reassigned to 'Blades from AHL's Milwaukee Admirals

ESTERO, Fla. - The American Hockey League's Milwaukee Admirals assigned on Thursday goaltender Ken Appleby to the Florida Everblades.

In addition to that transaction, the Everblades acquired forward Darik Angeli in a future considerations trade with the Norfolk Admirals and claimed defenseman Theo Calvas off waivers from the Tulsa Oilers.

Appleby, 24, has seen action in 40 games this season and is tied for the league lead with 25 wins. Along with his 25-8-5 record, Appleby has picked up two shutouts and owns a goals-against average of 2.49 and a save percentage of .908.

Appleby, who measures 6 feet 4 inches and weighs 205 pounds, has split his five-year pro career between the ECHL and AHL. He has totaled a 54-26-5-4 record in 92 ECHL games, with a GAA of 2.36, a save percentage of .917 and seven career shutouts. In 76 career AHL contests, Appleby has registered a 32-36-5 record, 2.82 GAA and a .856 save percentage. Before his pro career, the North Bay, Ontario, native played three seasons for the Ontario Hockey League's Oshawa Generals and compiled a 55-18-9 career record, nine shutouts, a 2.25 GAA and a .920 save percentage.

A fifth-year pro, Angeli will add scoring depth to the 'Blades forward group and has produced 39 points (9g, 30a) in 51 games this season. Angeli, 29, has been a consistent offensive weapon in his pro career, tabbing 167 points (65g, 102a) in 290 ECHL games. He has also seen action in 15 career AHL games, potting a goal and three assists in that time. Before turning pro in 2015-16, Angeli played four years at Ohio State University from 2011-15. He had 25 goals and 45 points in 128 career games with the Buckeyes.

Calvas, 21, is in his first full pro season and has seen action in 28 ECHL games this year, with 27 of those games coming with Tulsa. A native of Southfield, Michigan, Calvas has notched two assists and logged six penalty minutes in the ECHL this season. He had two assists in two games with the SPHL's Peoria Rivermen in mid-November. Calvas played the last four seasons in the OHL and saw time with the Soo Greyhounds, Sarnia Sting and North Bay Batallion from 2015-19. The 6-foot-5, 214-pound blueliner put up 54 points (7g, 47a) and a +15 rating in 211 career OHL contests.

Florida starts a three-game weekend with a Friday matchup against the Newfoundland Growlers. Faceoff is set for 7:30 p.m. at Hertz Arena.

