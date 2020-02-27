Defenseman Kelly Summers Earns PTO with Binghamton
February 27, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Adirondack Thunder News Release
GLENS FALLS, NY - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils, announced the following roster move on Wednesday afternoon:
- The Binghamton Devils (AHL) have signed defenseman Kelly Summers to a professional tryout agreement.
This is Summers' second stint in Binghamton this season. The 23-year-old appeared in nine games and scored a goal during his call up in December. Summers has 22 points (8 goals, 14 assists) in 46 games this season with the Thunder.
The Thunder will be home on both Friday and Saturday night to take on the Reading Royals at Cool Insuring Arena.
