Marathon Petroleum Official Sponsor of Outdoor Rink

February 27, 2020





TOLEDO, OH - Toledo Walleye announced today that Marathon Petroleum will be the official sponsor of the outdoor rink at Fifth Third Field during Winterfest 2020, presented by ProMedica.

Two Walleye hockey games will headline the events at Winterfest 2020. The team will play on the Marathon Outdoor Rink that will be constructed over the baseball diamond at Fifth Third Field. The length of the ice will run across the infield between first and third base.

The rink will be constructed and managed by Ice Rink Events, the largest designer, manufacturer, installer and operator of seasonal ice skating and ice sports venues in America. Ice Rink Events created the first ever NHL Winter Classic with the NHL and they continue to be the primary industry provider of stadium hockey rinks, including "The Frozen Tundra Hockey Classic" at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, "NHL Winter Classic" at Ralph Wilson Stadium in Buffalo, "The Big Chill at the Big House" in Ann Arbor, "The Frozen Diamond FaceOff" at Progressive Field in Cleveland, and many more major hockey productions.

In addition, Marathon Petroleum is the supporting partner to the community open skate sessions. During the first Winterfest in 2014, more than 145 youth teams played, and 10,000 people skated on the outdoor rink.

"Marathon Petroleum is thrilled to partner with the Toledo Walleye to help bring their family-friendly entertainment to so many of our friends and neighbors," said Erik Fenberg, Marathon Petroleum's advertising supervisor. "Northwest Ohio has been our home for more than 130 years, and we couldn't be more proud to support the Walleye and their great fans. We look forward to working together, including sponsoring Winterfest 2020. We can't wait to see everyone at Fifth Third Field for great hockey!"

The 18-day Winterfest celebration in downtown Toledo will run from Thursday, December 17, 2020 to Sunday, January 3, 2021.

Toledo is the only city in the ECHL to host an outdoor hockey game. The two outdoor hockey games will be held on Saturday, December 26, and on Thursday, December 31, 2020. This is the first time in Walleye history that the team will host a game on New Year's Eve.

The community-wide event kicks off with a three-day Toledo Night Market. Other activities during Winterfest include youth, high school and adult hockey games, Division I college game pitting BGSU against RIT, Toledo Alumni hockey team facing the Detroit Red Wings Alum, private skate parties, plus events happening throughout downtown Toledo and across the region.

Winterfest individual and group packages are available by calling 419-725-9255 or online at www.toledowalleye.com/winterfest.

