Union Clipped by Nashville SC 3-1

March 16, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Philadelphia Union News Release







CHESTER, Pa. - The Philadelphia Union returned home to Subaru Park on Sunday afternoon, falling 3-1 to Nashville SC but still remains atop the Eastern Conference with nine points. Nashville opened the scoring in the 15th minute through forward Samuel Surridge, but the Union responded in the 33rd minute when midfielder Jovan Lukic scored a volley to equalize. Just before halftime, forward Ahmed Qasem put Nashville back in front in the 44th minute. In the 80th minute, midfielder Hany Mukhtar converted a penalty kick to secure the win.

The Union are back at Subaru Park to play St. Louis CITY SC on Saturday, March 22 (7:30 p.m. ET/ Apple TV).

Philadelphia Union 1 - Nashville SC 3

Subaru Park (Chester, PA)

Sunday, March 16, 2025

MEDIA ASSETS

Head Coach Bradley Carnell Postgame Press Conference

TODAY'S MATCH INFO

Referee: Pierre-Luc Lauziere

Assistant Referees: Ian McKay, Ben Pilgrim

Fourth Official: Joshua Encarnacion

VAR: Timothy Ford

VAR Assistant: Jonathan Johnson

Weather: 64 degrees and cloudy.

GOALS/ASSISTS

NSH - Samuel Surridge (W. Zimmerman) 15'

PHI - Jovan Lukic (unassisted) 33'

NSH - Ahmed Qasem (D. Lovitz) 44'

NSH - Hany Mukhtar (PK) 82'

DISCIPLINARY SUMMARY

NSH - Patrick Yazbek (caution) 45+2'

NSH - Edvard Sandvik Tagseth (caution) 87'

PHI - Kai Wagner (caution) 88'

PHI - Bruno Damiani (caution) 90+3'

PHI - Olwethu Makhanya (ejection) 90+12'

Lineups

Philadelphia Union: Andre Blake; Kai Wagner, Olwethu Makhanya, Jakob Glesnes, Frankie Westfield (Nathan Harriel 65'); Danley Jean Jacques (Indiana Vassilev 75'), Jovan Lukic, Quinn Sullivan, Daniel Gazdag (Alejandro Bedoya 85'); Mikael Uhre (Bruno Damiani 65'), Tai Baribo (Chris Donovan 85').

Substitutes not used: Oliver Semmle, Olivier Mbaizo, Jesus Bueno, Cavan Sullivan.

Nashville SC: Joseph Willis; Daniel Lovitz, Jack Maher, Walker Zimmerman, Andy Najar (Joshua Bauer 84'); Patrick Yazbek (Gaston Brugman 84'), Alexander Muyl, Edvard Sandvik Tagseth; Ahmed Qasem (Jacob Shaffelburg 74'), Samuel Surridge, Hany Mukhtar (Teal Bunbury 90+2').

Substitutes not used: Brian Schwake, Jeisson Palacios, Taylor Washington, Matthew Corcoran, Jonathan Perez.

TEAM NOTES

Philadelphia Union used the same starting XI for their previous three matches. The last time the club used the same lineup in four straight league matches was April 9, April 16, April 23, and May 1, 2022.

Midfielder Jovan Lukic netted the lone goal for the Union, his second goal in as many games. He scored his first career MLS goal March 8 at New England.

Forward Tai Baribo made his 30th career MLS appearance.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from March 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.