St. Louis CITY SC Earns Record-Tying Fourth Consecutive Shutout with First-Ever Victory Over Seattle Sounders

March 16, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

St. Louis City SC News Release







ST. LOUIS, MO - St. Louis CITY SC shutout Seattle Sounders 1-0 on Saturday night to earn their fourth consecutive shutout and second win in a row. St. Louis' attack was quickly rolling as Eduard Löwen found the back of the net in the 16th minute off a free kick. The goal was Löwen's first of the season and the first-ever goal at the newly renamed Energizer Park. CITY's defense maintained the 1-0 lead throughout the match and helped Ben Lundt earn his first career MLS clean sheet and win. St. Louis CITY SC's next match will be the team's inaugural meeting against Philadelphia Union on Saturday, March 22, at 6:30 p.m. CT from Subaru Park.

Another Game, Another Shutout

St. Louis recorded its fourth consecutive clean sheet to start the 2025 season. CITY SC is the third MLS team to start the season with four consecutive shutouts, joining the 2012 Vancouver Whitecaps and 2007 New York Red Bulls. It is also the first time in CITY SC's history that the team has gone four straight games without conceding a goal. The result was also Ben Lundt's first career MLS clean sheet and win. No MLS team has recorded five consecutive shutouts to start a season.

Postgame Notes

Eduard Löwen scored his first goal of the season for CITY SC

With the goal, Löwen has recorded 30 goal contributions (12 goals, 18 assists) in 56 regular season games for St. Louis

St. Louis is 19-3-3 all-time when Löwen scores or assists in regular season matches

Löwen is the first player to score a goal at the newly renamed home for CITY SC, Energizer Park

He was also the first CITY SC player to score the first home goal for CITY SC in 2023 (March 5, 2023)

Henry Kessler recorded his 100th career MLS start

Alfredo Morales earned his 100th MLS appearance after entering the match as a sub

Tomáš Ostrák and Joakim Nilsson made their first appearances of the 2025 season

March 15, 2025 - Energizer Park (St. Louis, MO)

Goal-Scoring Plays

STL: Eduard Löwen, 15th minute - Eduard Löwen scored from a free kick with a right footed shot from the central position outside the box to the middle-left corner.

Scoring Summary

STL: Eduard Löwen, 15'

Misconduct Summary

SEA: Jackson Ragen (caution), 14'

SEA: Jesús Ferreira (caution), 45'+ 1

SEA: Obed Vargas (caution), 64'

STL: Henry Kessler (caution), 71'

STL: Simon Becher (caution), 81'

SEA: Alex Roldan (caution), 83'

Lineups

STL: GK Ben Lundt; D Tomas Totland (Tomás Ostrák, 67'), D Kyle Hiebert, D Henry Kessler, D Jannes Horn (Josh Yaro, 63'), D Conrad Wallem; M Eduard Löwen (Alfredo Morales, 63'), M Chris Durkin, M Akil Watts (Joakim Nilsson, 90'+1), M Marcel Hartel ©; F Cedric Teuchert (Simon Becher, 63')

Substitutes not used: GK Christian Olivares, D Timo Baumgartl, M Célio Pompeu, F João Klauss

TOTAL SHOTS: 14; SHOTS ON GOAL: 6; FOULS: 11; OFFSIDES: 2; CORNER KICKS: 4; SAVES: 1

SEA: GK Stefan Frei ©; D Nouhou, D Jonathan Bell, D Jackson Ragen; M Cristian Roldan (Danny Leyva, 79'), M Albert Rusnak, M Paul Rothrock (Kalani Kossa-Rienzi, 80'), M Alex Roldan, M Obed Vargas, F Georgi Minoungou; F Jesús Ferreira (Daniel Musovski, 64')

Substitutes not used: GK Andrew Thomas, GK Jacob Castro, D Stuart Hawkins, D Cody Baker, M Joao Paulo Mior, M Stuart Hawkins

TOTAL SHOTS: 12; SHOTS ON GOAL: 1; FOULS: 11; OFFSIDES: 2; CORNER KICKS: 7; SAVES: 4

Referee: Fotis Bazakos

Assistant Referees: Jeffrey Swartzel, Diego Blas, John Matto

VAR: Kevin Terry Jr

AVAR: Craig Lowry

Venue: Energizer Park

Weather: Raining, 56 degrees

Postgame Audio: Recording

Postgame Video: Footage

Head Coach Olof Mellberg

On Roman Bürki's injury:

It happened yesterday in training. I was actually standing just a few yards away, and I saw it happen in the moment. It was like we were playing small-sider games. It was a wobbling shot. Took him by surprise and just threw out his hand in like a reflex. Wasn't really prepared for it. I just saw it straightaway and asked him if it was the finger or if it was the joint, and he said the joint. But he continued training. We didn't think it was too bad. But unfortunately, there is a small, small fracture there.

On the defense tonight and how the team banded around Ben:

I thought we defended extremely well today, conceded very few chances. Scored enough; created enough to get a goal.

On how the squad finished the game tonight:

Really well. I thought we needed -- we made a triple change, and I thought the guys that came on did really well. I thought we needed a little bit of energy at that point. I thought we struggled a little bit with the energy and the quality on the ball. I thought, again, the guys who came on did really well. I mean, throughout the game we defended really well, and we had our good moments going forward, especially in the second half. We probably should have scored the second. But obviously pleased with the three points.

On what he saw from Löwen's goal tonight:

His free kicks are amazing. Some of the best I've seen live. Even in training, there's always a huge possibility he will score.

On the defensive strategy:

The strategy is not to concede chances and goals, you know, and we're trying to have the best setup and formation and personnel possible to do that. Obviously, we're trying to be better on ball and have more quality, and now we are playing again a team that is very good on the ball. San Diego, Galaxy are, as well. So, we would like to have more possession, and you know, a little bit more quality when we win the ball, especially. We are still wasting possession a little bit too fast and too easily. Against good sides like this on the ball, you end up defending for long periods of times. But we have to do that. We have to deal with that, you know, like we did in the end, and conceded very few chances. So, extremely pleased with the organization in defense.

On the amount of possession, the team had tonight:

I mean, I'm happy with improvements, and this is a small improvement from 28 to 34, I think you said. But yeah, definitely we want to be better on the ball. I thought our defending, high defending is good, as well. We won the ball in dangerous areas. It's all about getting more quality and more confidence on the ball. And I think we are playing it backwards too much. We have control, the possession, and we end up with our keeper or our center backs. I think we can find better combination for higher up the pitch. Also, I have to say, these teams we played, we get quite a lot of space to go be direct. To go on the break. So, it is difficult for the players sometimes to not always try to take advantage of that. But I thought especially in the first half, we could have gone more to possession rather than trying for that direct ball in behind.

On how the team has improved defensively compared to last season:

Really well. It was working really well in preseason, as well. I think we have a lot of players who are individually good at defending. I thought we found the formation early on that suited the squad in defending, and we've been able to build on that. I mean, again, I've said it before, it's not a deliberate choice to have so low-ball possession and having to defend for so long periods of times. It's not really by choice. But also, on the other hand, we're not desperate to have more ball than the opponent. We want to win games.

On the midfield change using Akil Watts, Chris Durkin, and Eduard Löwen:

We changed formation a little bit. It worked really well the last, 20, 25 against the Galaxy. We thought they looked really comfortable, and we were dangerous going forward, as well. We decided to continue to build on that, and we thought it would suit, you know, our game plan against Seattle. And also, we got Akil, he didn't start the last game but he's a player that's done really, really well both in preseason and the beginning of the season here. I thought, again, he did extremely well. Worked hard. And getting another midfielder in, you know, hopefully gets us a little bit more possibilities in possession, as well.

On why he chose to play Cedric Teuchert as a solo striker:

He's played there before as a striker. And we felt we had other profiles around him, you know, with Conrad [Wallem] and Tots [Tomas Totland] a little bit further up the pitch, and also Célio and Akil joining in just behind, with the flexibility for Cedric to be dropped in sometimes as a bit more of a number ten. But also, he's got good timing in his runs in behind. So you know, there was a lot of defending for him, as for the whole team, but I thought he did really well in that.

On Chris Durkin's play tonight:

Firs of all, nice to see him back. He's still building on his fitness. But yeah, I thought he did really well today. You can see he's improving all the time. I think we can get even more out of him, in the first half, especially. But definitely just he keeps building and did really well today.

On how the team has been able to gain control during matches:

I thought control of the game today was really good. I've said it before and I'll say it again, more possession, and spend more time in the opponent's final third. You know, because we've got qualities there, and we have good rest defense, as well. I would definitely like for us to spend more time there.

On Ben Lundt's performance tonight:

I thought he did really well. He was solid. They didn't have many shots on goal, and he didn't have to make that many saves. But he did well, and he's a good goalkeeper. He's shown that in preseason, as well. Good shot stopper. It's different for us, obviously, because, I mean, Roman is a top, top goalkeeper in the world, I would say, in all aspects, shot stopper, on the ball, in the air. So, you know, with that in mind, I thought he stepped up, Ben, and did extremely well, and a good performance to build on.

On how Ben Lundt stepped up tonight:

I thought I mentioned it. We found out today, early today about Roman's injury. And he didn't even know yesterday. With that in mind, he did extremely well. Also, the other guys helped out a lot. We looked really strong on the crosses and set pieces. Credit to the whole team for helping him, as well, in a difficult situation having to step in with such short notice.

On the tactical adjustments the team made to get their first win versus Seattle:

I was not looking too much at previous seasons. I was looking at their previous games now. I thought we had a really good game plan to get the three points. But it's a good side. They have a good team. So, I understand the problems they have had in the past. They have a deep squad, as well, a lot of experienced players they have been able to deep for a long period of time. You can see that. They know each other well. Yeah, Seattle is a good team.

Goalkeeper Ben Lundt

On filling in for Roman Bürki last minute:

Yeah, Roman and I are very good friends, so he texted me in the morning and said that he's feeling something, which is, you know - he didn't have to do this. But he texted me and wanted to let me know early on, and it really helped me a lot for my preparation, just, you know, getting my mind ready and prepare as if I'm playing. So, I really appreciate that. Yeah, you just get the call, and then sometimes you have to play and get thrown in there again. In my situation, it's never great when somebody gets injured. Again, you don't want a friend, you don't want to see him injured, especially on your hand as a goalkeeper. But again, we have a good dynamic. And yeah, I was happy to be in goal today and get another clean sheet for the club.

On the potential penalty kick:

I didn't see a handball. I was just focused on the ball. I thought it could have been a penalty. I saw the review, then my mind switched a little bit. But my goalkeeper coach, he does a really good job of preparing for those kinds of situations. So, I had a pretty good idea of what I would have done in that situation. And to be honest, I felt confident in that situation. It's okay, it's my time. If that's a penalty, I had a pretty clear idea of what to do.

On the performance tonight:

First clean sheet, we've never had a point against Seattle. That all comes together, and again, with Roman being injured at the moment, I don't know for how long, but it's just not easy. But again, I just have to do my best. That's my job, and I'm pretty happy for tonight, at least. Soccer is always a quick turnaround, so I can enjoy maybe tomorrow or maybe Monday, and then we really have to focus on the next game.

Midfielder Eduard Löwen

On his free kick goal tonight:

Yeah, I'm always happy if I get the opportunity of a really good free kick situation. Unfortunately, it doesn't happen quite often, so you don't get the chance so often. Against Colorado, that was a little bit unfortunate that I hit the post and I actually trained it again on Thursday, so that was definitely a really good moment for me. Yeah, I'm very grateful for it, and all glory to God that I was able to score that.

On his confidence with free kicks:

Yes, I do, honestly, like last year, I was kind of struggling a little bit because I put too much pressure on myself, kind of when I hit a really good free kick and it didn't go in, I was kind of upset with myself, like I missed the penalty, but it didn't help me. In the end, I put too much pressure on myself, and then I was too tense, so I'm just trying to wait for the opportunity to be focused in the moment. And yeah, as I said, thankfully it happened today that I could score

On Ben Lundt's performance:

Yeah. I mean, I think it's very important to mention, like in, in a moment like this, a goalkeeper doesn't, doesn't get the chance so often to play, because you don't rotate the goalkeeper so often. So what was really important was that the team, didn't freak out, we gave him a lot of confidence, because we know we can rely on Ben. We can, we can trust Him because he's a really good goalkeeper. He proved that many times, played a great preseason, so there was nothing to worry about. I mean, obviously, Roman [Bürki] is the is the best goal goalkeeper in the league, my personal opinion. But yeah, it didn't. It didn't really change anything. So, we had a lot of trust, and Ben. Ben did a great job. Ben gave us a lot of confidence, and he was very, I think, in a situation where he had to come up, he did, and he was also very calm on the ball. So I think he did a fantastic job.

Midfielder Conrad Wallem

On his role defensively today:

There was a lot of defending today, but you have to do what the team needs and when they need me to defend, I need to defend. And of course, I'm even better when we have more of the ball. But like you have to adapt to the games and do what the team needs of you. And this game. It was more about when we got the goal. We need to be solid in the back and try to, like, rather win and yeah. So that's the reason, yeah.

On him being more aggressive in transition today:

Yeah, that's what I try to bring in my game is intensity and getting on the ball, also more up in the field than maybe even within today. But, but for sure, I try to bring aggressiveness and win the ball sometimes and get in the transitions. Always try to be available in the transitions, so it will be around a lot of running.

On the mood in the locker room right now:

Yeah, we have a really strong foundation and to build on and defensively, we are very strong and hard to break down, but we also see the improvements we need to make, because we also feel in the locker room that we were happy with our defensive efforts. We also need to up our games. Also offensively, with the ball to be to hit the passes often and maybe try to build more attacks on their half, like create pressure in that way. But it's also at that like the thing is also when we are one nail up, as I said, is also a little bit different, but still, like all of us, know that we are capable of doing even better with the ball, and then we will be a really, really tough team to beat. If we can keep the ball a little bit more and have a little bit more quality and key moments, then I think we'll be a really, really hard team to beat.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from March 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.