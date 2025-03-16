LA Galaxy Earn 1-1 Draw against Portland Timbers at Providence Park on Sunday Afternoon

PORTLAND, Ore. - Playing their third game in the span of seven days, the LA Galaxy earned a 1-1 draw against the Portland Timbers at Providence Park on Sunday afternoon.

LA Galaxy Firsts

Matheus Nascimento made his LA Galaxy and MLS debut, logging 17 minutes as a second-half substitute. Christian Ramirez scored his first goal for the Galaxy in MLS play as a second-half substitute, while Zanka notched his first career assist for LA in league play. John McCarthy made his first start of the 2025 MLS Regular Season, logging three saves in the draw against Portland.

LA Galaxy Against Portland Timbers

Sunday's match marked the 39th meeting across all competitions between the Galaxy and the Portland Timbers, with LA leading the all-time series 15-14-10. Against Portland, LA holds a 14-12-10 record in league play and a 1-2-0 record in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup. In 16 all-time regular-season matches played on the road against the Timbers at Providence Park, the Galaxy hold a 4-8-5 record. LA holds a 1-1-2 record (6 GF, 6 GA) in its last four matches played at Providence Park dating back to April 3, 2022. In their last nine regular-season matches played against Portland dating back to July 30, 2021, the Galaxy hold a 4-1-4 record (19 GF, 14 GA).

Goal-Scoring Plays

POR - Felipe Mora (David Da Costa), 49th minute: David Da Costa raced towards the end line and squared a pass into the six-yard box that Felipe Mora redirected in from close range.

LA - Christian Ramirez (Zanka), 81st minute: Zanka delivered a long ball just outside the 18-yard box to Christian Ramirez, who chested the ball down and finished his effort past Portland goalkeeper James Pantemis.

Postgame Notes

In six matches played across all competitions (MLS Regular Season, Concacaf Champions Cup) to begin the 2025 campaign, the LA Galaxy hold a record of 1-4-1 (6 GF, 10 GA).

In two matches played across all competitions dating back to March 12, the Galaxy hold a record of 1-0-1 (5 GF, 2 GA)

Christian Ramirez, who has recorded two goals in six appearances (3 starts) across all competitions during the 2025 campaign, scored his first MLS goal for the LA Galaxy in the draw against Portland.

Matheus Nascimento made his LA Galaxy and MLS debut, logging 17 minutes of action as a second-half substitute.

Zanka registered his first career assist for the Galaxy in the draw against the Timbers.

Diego Fagundez made his 396th career MLS Regular Season appearance, which ranks 15th all-time in MLS history.

John McCarthy made his 100th career MLS regular season start in the match against Portland.

In 15 career regular-season matches managed against the Portland Timbers as head coach of Toronto FC and the LA Galaxy dating back to 2015, Greg Vanney holds a combined record of 7-5-4.

Next Game

Next up, the LA Galaxy travel to face Minnesota United FC at Allianz Field on Saturday, March 22 (1:30 p.m. PT; MLS Season Pass).

2025 MLS Regular Season

LA Galaxy (0-3-1; 1 pt) at Portland Timbers (1-2-1; 4 pts)

Sunday - Providence Park (Portland, Ore.)

Goals by Half12F

LA Galaxy011

Portland Timbers 011

Scoring Summary:

POR: Mora (Da Costa), 49

LA: Ramirez (Zanka), 81

Misconduct Summary:

POR: Fory (caution), 26

LA: Miller (caution), 47

POR: Mora (caution), 90+4

POR: Neville (caution), 90+6

Lineups:

LA: GK John McCarthy; D Harbor Miller (Miki Yamane, 64), D Zanka, D Maya Yoshida ©, D Julián Aude; M Edwin Cerrillo (Matheus Nascimento, 73), M Isaiah Parente, M Diego Fagundez (Emiro Garcés, 89), M Tucker Lepley, M Gabriel Pec, F Miguel Berry (Christian Ramirez, 73)

Substitutes Not Used: GK Novak Mićović; D John Nelson, D Eriq Zavaleta, M Elijah Wynder, F Ruben Ramos Jr.

TOTAL SHOTS: 14 (Gabriel Pec, 7); SHOTS ON GOAL: 4 (Four players tied, 1); FOULS: 11 (Harbor Miller, 3); OFFSIDES: 0; CORNER KICKS: 8; SAVES: 3

POR: GK James Pantemis; D Kamal Miller, D Eric Miller (Zac McGraw, 74), D Finn Surman, D Jimer Fory, M Diego Chara (C), M David Ayala (Cristhian Paredes, 75), M David Da Costa (Ariel Lassiter, 79), M Santiago Moreno, M Antony, F Felipe Mora (Kevin Kelsy, 74)

Substitutes Not Used: GK Maxime Crepeau, D Claudio Bravo, D Ian Smith, M Joao Ortiz

TOTAL SHOTS: 9 (Three players tied, 2); SHOTS ON GOAL: 4 (Felipe Mora, 2); FOULS: 13 (Three players tied, 3); OFFSIDES: 0; CORNER KICKS: 5; SAVES: 3

Referee: Lukasz Szpala

Assistant Referees: Cory Richardson, Lyes Arfa

Fourth Official: Nabil Bensalah

VAR: Sorin Stoica

Weather: Clear, 66 degrees

Attendance: 20,153

All statistics contained in this box score are unofficial

LA GALAXY POSTGAME QUOTES

LA GALAXY HEAD COACH GREG VANNEY

On his overall thoughts on the match:

"Yeah, I felt like the first half we didn't really settle in great. I felt like defensively what we were looking to do, we were kind of in between which led to them having a lot more possession than we wanted, and us being a little bit on our heels. In attack, I felt like we were rushing things and I felt like we could be a little bit more patient. Because of that, I felt like the first half we didn't have control of the game and I felt like we were inefficient and we were spending a lot of energy kind of on the defensive side and not accomplishing a whole lot on the attacking side. So again, just some adjustment of our positions and our distances, and our structure, which we just weren't really finding, and I feel like we didn't really need to go rushing the game. I felt like if we were more patient, they would open up spaces for us. Second half we came out we were structurally more stable. Guys were in good spots. The ball was moving a little bit smoother and freer amongst us, a little bit quicker, and again we were more efficient about how we were playing the game and as such we dominated the ball. We played most of the game in their half of the field second half, we had some good looks, and Gab had a number of shots from reasonable distances. We were able to get to the end line a few times. We obviously get behind and score the goal. I felt like once we got into the second half we started to really control and dictate the game. Again, second phase of a set piece where we have enough numbers in the box, we contest the ball outside. We let them get to the end line and then we just lose our marks inside of the box and they get up 1-0. So that becomes the goal they score. I like the way we played the second half. Mind you, the last ten minutes, we were managing a couple guys. Diego came into the game a little bit with a hip issue, and so you know was hoping we could see the game out without him but get a little bit more defensive in some of our posture, help bring some of those positions. I felt like the last substitution with Emiro, it unbalanced us a little bit in terms of our positional responsibilities. We started getting extended in bad areas and opening ourselves up to some situations. Yeah, but in the end, you've got to kind of see it out. But I thought we had control of -- very much had control the second half and deserved to at least get a point out of that thing based on the second half performance."

On whether or not he has made a decision as to who will start in goal for the rest of the 2025 campaign:

"I'm not making a decision today. I don't pick any of my other positions as starters for the rest of the year. So I'm not going to pick a starter. We're committed to bringing Novak [Mićovićo] along. We like his quality and we like his upside. John [McCarthy] certainly has proven his stability and he's done a great job. But I'm not doing to sit here and tell you one guy isn't in competition for a position, and whether that's to hold it or to win it. So those guys will be competing. We have plenty of games from us in tournaments and everything else. So we're going to move forward accordingly and each guy, when given the opportunity, he has to perform at his level just like every other position."

On the decision to start Zanka over Emiro Garcés, and what he saw from Christian Ramirez:

"Zanka played and not Emiro because he's more under control and he's more involved. When we are in possessions and we're in build, Zanka is seeking to be involved, wants the ball and gives us that extra sort of number in possession; that sometimes I feel like Emi, we need him to be more involved and willing to get on the ball; will help us in possessions. I think his decisions defensively need to become more consistently reliable. He obviously has an incredible ability to track people down and to make these incredible plays. But inside of all of that, I want him to grow and understand, you know, the positional responsibilities, the priorities, how playing next to somebody, all the things that are, I think, details that are going to be important for him to continue to improve as a player, and for him to be able to reach the next level of what he's able to do. These are things that I want from Emi, and he's aware of that. We want him to get better and to grow. We want to be making less mistakes as a team, not just cleaning up these mistakes, and we want to make less mistakes. We feel like this is that opportunity. I felt like the other night Zanka and Maya had very much control of the game against a different opposition. As you saw in the second half once we got our spacing right and we were in control of the ball, we dominated the game and everybody was involved. So it's upside. It's a learning thing for Emi, right. He's got some great natural gifts, and now it's about tactically becoming more aware and more connected to the entire group as we continue to build this team forward and what we want it to be able to do.

As far as Christian, he came in and he gave us some things that we needed. He linked up a couple plays and he made a good run in behind the back line which obviously was the difference. It's nice to get a goal from him.

Yeah, and he helped us out on some of the defensive reads and things like that. So I mean he wasn't out there a ton, so it was hard to say that, you know, he put in the full game that we need from our strikers, but he certainly gave us the one or two moments that we needed tonight that helped us to get a point out of this thing."

LA GALAXY DEFENDER ZANKA

On how he saw the final 10 minutes of the match play out:

"I think, obviously, how the game goes along, we're pursuing something. We're kind of hunting for a goal, and then we have a bit of the upper hand. Then obviously the game turns a little bit into a scrap at the end, and you kind of just have to make sure that you take a point with you home."

On his assist for Christian Ramirez's goal:

"Yeah, I think obviously we tried a few different things, and sometimes when you get the ball, you kind of just know that this is what you're going to do. So when I looked up and Maya was passing the ball, I could see out of my eye that Christian was in a good position. I thought, you know, what, screw it, 17's down there somewhere, and just hang it up there and try to see if he can go up and get it. He finished it great, and we took a difficult point with us home to L.A."

On how he thinks the team is coming together after six matches played:

"Yeah, I think obviously, we're a new team. We've got to accept the fact that we are a new team with the fact that a few guys have been out, or a lot of guys have been out; a few guys are still out. And the new guys, myself included have to kind of get some time to gel with the team, and we have to figure out obviously, as well, how to play without Riqui [Puig] because he was, from what I can see last year and what I hear from the guy, instrumental to the way the team was playing. Now obviously without him, you have to find different solutions, and sometimes that takes time. We're playing a lot of games and we're traveling a lot. That's not easy, either. There's a lot of challenges for us and we're just trying to stay calm and work hard and make sure that we get better every day, and I think getting a point away here was a good step in the right direction.

LA GALAXY FORWARD CHRISTIAN RAMIREZ

On his goal:

"It was a very similar clip that we saw on film from an opportunity that they [Portland] gave up last week. So when I saw that Nasci [Matheus Nascimento] was coming underneath and Zanka was winding up, I took a chance. And yeah, it was a great ball and was able to provide a goal today for the team; and just glad we got on the board in MLS play with a point, and it will only continue to help us build."

On scoring in back-to-back matches:

"Like I said before, my confidence never waivers. I believe in myself and I put too much hard work into this, and I know the goals will come. For me, the main thing is results for the team, and I'm glad today I was able to get on the board. Once I got the first one on Wednesday, things opened up. I have a decent average, I think one every three games. I'm not too worried about scoring, and I know it will come. It's coming now, and it's obvious that we're starting to play better and we're starting to understand each other. We've all been bought in and you see from top to bottom, guys like Tucker [Lepley] and Harbor [Miller] stepping up, Julián [Aude]. It's a full-team process and it's the full team that is buying in and seeing the results of that."

On him aclimatting with the group:

"I'm getting acclimated to the guys around me. That's the main thing. Tactically, I'm aware of where I need to be. Just instead of coming into different pockets, reading the play more, and putting myself in scoring positions, and I've done that over the last three games. I'm just continuing to do that. On the personal side, we moved out of an Airbnb, and we are back at my house in Long Beach. Still sharing with my folks because they are not able to move into their place yet until May. So that's part of the process. But yeah, we're making due. My kids are in school. Everything's going to plan. It's easier now once everything and everyone is more settled in. It gives me my routine back and gives my wife her routine back, which, you know, really takes a load off of me. Yeah, I'm just thankful of everyone around me. Having all my family definitely helps ease the burden on my wife, especially. It's been good."

