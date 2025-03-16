Sounders FC Drops 1-0 Road Result to St. Louis CITY SC
March 16, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Seattle Sounders FC News Release
ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI - Sounders FC (1-2-1, 4 points) fell 1-0 on the road to St. Louis CITY SC (2-0-2, 8 points) Saturday night at Energizer Park. Eduard Löwen scored for the home side with a free kick strike in the first half, as St. Louis earned its first-ever win against the Rave Green. Sounders FC returns to action next Saturday, March 22 at home against Houston Dynamo FC on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field (7:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV, iHeartMedia Seattle, El Rey 1360 AM).
MATCH NOTES
With the result, Seattle sits in 10th place in the Western Conference at the time of writing with four points (1-2-1).
Tonight's result is the first time Seattle has ever dropped points to St. Louis, previously holding a 4-0-0 record against the Midwestern side.
Cristian Roldan appeared in his 353rd match across all competitions tonight, breaking a tie with Zach Scott for the most by a field player in club history across all eras. Stefan Frei is the club's all-time appearance leader, playing in 393 matches including tonight.
Head Coach Brian Schmetzer missed tonight's match with an illness. Assistant Coach Freddy Juarez served as the acting Head Coach in Schmetzer's absence.
Seattle rotated its lineup from Tuesday's match Concacaf Champions Cup match against Cruz Azul, with Jonathan Bell, Paul Rothrock and Georgi Minoungou replacing Yeimar, Paul Arriola and Jordan Morris.
The Rave Green now return home to take on Houston Dynamo FC on Saturday, March 22 on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field (7:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV, iHeartMedia Seattle, El Rey 1360 AM).
MATCH SUMMARY
Seattle Sounders FC 0 - St. Louis CITY SC 1
Saturday, March 15, 2025
Venue: Energizer Park
Referees: Fotis Bazakos
Assistants: Jeffrey Swartzel, Diego Blas
Fourth Official: John Matto
VAR: Kevin Terry Jr.
Weather: 56 degrees and rain
SCORING SUMMARY
STL - Eduard Lowen 15'
MISCONDUCT SUMMARY
SEA - Jackson Ragen (caution) 14'
SEA - Jesus Ferreira (caution) 45'+1'
SEA - Obed Vargas (caution) 64'
STL - Henry Kessler (caution) 72'
STL - Simon Belcher (caution) 81'
SEA - Alex Roldan (caution) 83'
LINEUPS & STATS
Seattle Sounders FC - Stefan Frei; Jackson Ragen, Jonathan Bell, Nouhou; Alex Roldan, Obed Vargas, Cristian Roldan (Danny Leyva 79'), Paul Rothrock (Kalani Kossa-Reinzi 80'), Georgi Minoungou, Albert Rusnák; Jesús Ferreira (Danny Musovski 64')
Substitutes not used: Andrew Thomas, Jacob Castro, Stuart Hawkins, Cody Baker, João Paulo, Travian Sousa
Total shots: 12
Shots on goal: 1
Fouls: 11
Offside: 2
Corner-Kicks: 7
Saves: 4
St. Louis CITY SC - Ben Lundt; Jannes Horn (Joshua Yaro 63'), Kyle Hiebert, Henry Kessler, Tomas Totland (Tomas Ostrak 67'); Akil Watts (Joakim Nilsson 90"+1'), Eduard Lowen (Alfredo Morales 62'), Chris Durkin; Conrad Wallem, Marcel Hartel, Cedric Teuchert (Simon Becher 62')
Substitutes not used: Celio Pompeu, Joao Klauss, Christian Olivares, Timo Baumgartl
Total shots: 14
Shots on goal: 6
Fouls: 11
Offside: 2
Corner-kicks: 4
Saves: 1
- SOUNDERS FC -
