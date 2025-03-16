'Caps Only the Seventh MLS Team to Earn 12 Points From Their First Four Matches

March 16, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

FRISCO, TX - It was yet another dominant match from Vancouver Whitecaps FC, as they defeated FC Dallas 1-0 at Toyota Stadium on Saturday to make it 4-0-0 to start this MLS season.

The game began with both teams trading some early warning shots in the opening stages. A couple prospective strikes from distance kept the 'Caps on their toes, while Whitecaps FC threatened Dallas' goal with a several dangerous crosses into the box. Both Ali Ahmed and Brian White had crosses placed right in front of goal for them inside 25 minutes, but were smartly defended by Dallas before the two could turn them in.

Pedro Vite got the first shot on target after nearly half an hour, attempting to curl one into the top corner from the edge of the box. White nearly scored from the resulting corner, trying to chest the cross in from close distance but was unable to get it across the line. The 'Caps continued to turn the heat up, extensively dominating possession in Dallas' half and making some dangerous plays inside their box.

The 'Caps kept the hosts in their own half for the majority of the half but had to contend going into the break scoreless, despite their chokehold on the match.

The second half continued the trend with Whitecaps FC controlling the match. White got the danger going again with a chance inside the box, being sent through on the right and earning a corner with a low shot. The 'Caps then capitalized on that opportunity with a goal through Tristan Blackmon in the 55th minute. On a corner kick routine that looked straight from the training ground, Vite began it with a pass to the corner of the 18 for J.C. Ngando. Ngando then curled a perfect in-swinger to the back post for Blackmon to hammer home a header for 1-0.

Whitecaps FC kept the pressure on afterwards in search of a second goal. Mathías Laborda came close to getting that two-goal advantage from yet another corner, rising high to meet a Berhalter whipped cross but his glanced header went just wide of the mark to trouble the Dallas 'keeper.

The 'Caps then held firm as Dallas tried to find an equalizer, putting in a great defensive shift to grind out the 1-0 win and keep their perfect start going.

Whitecaps FC are back at BC Place on Saturday, March 22 as they take on Chicago Fire FC at 7:30 p.m. PT.

The 'Caps continue their run in the Concacaf Champions Cup on Wednesday, April 2 when they host Mexican powerhouse Pumas UNAM in the quarterfinals at 6:30 p.m. PT. For information on all ticket options, visit whitecapsfc.com/tickets.

MATCH DETAILS

Attendance: 11,004

Referee: Jair Marrufo

Scoring Summary

54' - VAN - Tristan Blackmon (J.C. Ngando, Pedro Vite)

Statistics

Possession: DAL 46% - VAN 54%

Shots: DAL 7 - VAN 9

Shots on Goal: DAL 0 - VAN 5

Saves: DAL 4 - VAN 0

Fouls: DAL 15 - VAN 15

Offsides: DAL 0 - VAN 2

Corners: DAL 2 - VAN 8

Cautions

42' - DAL - Lucho Acosta

52' - VAN - Tristan Blackmon

53' - DAL - Sebastian Lletget

68' - VAN - Jayden Nelson

FC Dallas

1.Maarten Paes; 18.Shaq Moore, 25.Sebastian Ibeagha, 3.Osaze Urhoghide, 4.Marco Farfan; 17.Ramiro (5.Lalas Abubakar 81'), 10.Lucho Acosta, 8.Sebastian Lletget (16.Tsiki Ntsabeleng 71'); 20.Pedrinho (77.Bernard Kamungo 56'), 9.Petar Musa, 23.Logan Farrington (6.Patrickson Delgado 81')

Substitutes not used

30.Michael Collodi, 7.Léo Chú, 29.Enzo Newman, 32.Nolan Norris, 41.Tarik Scott

Vancouver Whitecaps FC

1.Yohei Takaoka; 18.Édier Ocampo, 33.Tristan Blackmon, 4.Ranko Veselinović ©Ã¯Â¸Â, 2.Mathías Laborda; 16.Sebastian Berhalter, 20.Andrés Cubas (13.Ralph Priso 78'), 26.J.C. Ngando (59.Jeevan Badwal 79'); 45.Pedro Vite (15.Bjørn Inge Utvik 90'), 24.Brian White (14.Daniel Ríos 90'), 22.Ali Ahmed (7.Jayden Nelson 65')

Substitutes not used

32.Isaac Boehmer, 12.Belal Halbouni, 28.Tate Johnson, 97.Liam Mackenzie

