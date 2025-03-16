Atlanta United Falls 2-1 to Inter Miami CF

March 16, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Atlanta United vs. Inter Miami CF

ATLANTA - Atlanta United fell 2-1 against Inter Miami CF Sunday night at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Atlanta took an early lead through Latte Lath's third goal of the season, but Miami responded with a pair of goals to see out the win. Brooks Lennon made his season debut following a return from a shoulder injury and assisted on Atlanta's goal, moving him into a tie for first place all-time in club history with 39 assists across all competitions. Lennon also made his 200th career MLS Regular Season start.

Atlanta raced out to an early lead when Lennon and Latte Lath connected in the 11th minute. The play began with Miguel Almirón in Atlanta's own half lofting a ball down the right side for Lennon. The right back brought it down and took a few touches before delivering a pin-point cross to the back post for Latte Lath to head in his third goal of the season and hand the home side the opening goal.

Lennon and Latte Lath appeared to have combined for a nearly identical goal in the 19th minute when the Ivorian nodded in an early cross from Lennon at the far post, but he was ruled for offside. Moments later, Miami leveled the match through its captain Lionel Messi. Atlanta attempted to play through pressure just outside its own 18-yard box when Messi forced a turnover before deking a defender and slotting home the equalizer with a clever chip in the 20th minute.

Atlanta nearly regained its lead in the 54th minute when Almirón forced a turnover in Miami's box. Alexey Miranchuk gathered the loose ball on right side and squared it to Latte Lath centrally, but the striker couldn't generate enough power on his shot.

Brad Guzan was called into action immediately in the 55th minute. Miami forced a turnover in Atlanta's defensive third and quickly found Messi where he turned and ran towards goal. The Argentine played a give-and-go with Luis Suarez before firing a shot on goal, but Guzan palmed it away from danger to keep the match level.

Tristan Muyumba threatened Miami's goal in the 59th minute when he ripped a shot from more than 30 yards out that looked destined for the upper right corner, but the ball rattled off the crossbar.

Guzan again came up with a critical save on Messi in the 65th minute. Yannick Bright made a strong tackle in Atlanta's defensive half which skipped to the feel of Messi on the left side. He dribbled towards the endline and fired a low shot at the near post, but Guzan made a kick save that went out for a corner.

Miami eventually found a late breakthrough in the 89th minute through substitute Fabrice Picault. Benjamin Cremaschi took a short corner to Jordi Alba on the left wing where the Spaniard whipped in a cross to the far side. Picault placed his header back across goal which bounced just past an outstretched Guzan off the post and into the goal.

Atlanta United (1-2-1, 4 points) returns to action Saturday, March 22 when it travels to face FC Cincinnati at TQL Stadium (2:30 p.m. ET, MLS Season Pass, 92.9 The Game, La Mejor). All Atlanta United matches are available with an MLS Season Pass subscription, located on the Apple TV app.

Match Summary

Stats

Shots: 13-12 Atlanta

Shots on target: 8-4 Miami

Corner kicks: 7-3 Miami

Fouls Committed: 16-7 Atlanta

xG: 1.8 - 1.5 Miami

Possession: 52-48 Miami

Passing accuracy: 90-88 Atlanta

Scoring

ATL - Latte Lath (Brooks Lennon) 11'

MIA - Lionel Messi 20'

MIA - Fabrice Picault (Jordi Alba) 89'

Disciplinary

MIA - Noah Allen Y 42'

ATL - Pedro Amador Y 45'

ATL - Stian Gregersen Y 62'

ATL - Edwin Mosquera Y 90+2'

Notes

Brooks Lennon made his season debut and recorded an assist, moving him into a tie for first place all-time in club history with 39 assists across all competitions

Lennon also made his 200th career MLS Regular Season start

Latte Lath scored his third goal of the season

Attendance: 42,844

ATLANTA UNITED STARTING LINEUP

GK: Brad Guzan (c)

D: Derrick Williams

D: Stian Gregersen (Edwin Mosquera - 90')

D: Brooks Lennon (Matt Edwards - 83')

D: Pedro Amador (Luis Abram - 84')

M: Tristan Muyumba

M: Bartosz Slisz (Jay Fortune - 84')

M: Alexey Miranchuk

F: Miguel Almirón

F: Saba Lobjanidze (Xande Silva - 72')

F: Latte Lath

Substitutes not used:

Josh Cohen

Noah Cobb

Will Reilly

Cayman Togashi

INTER MIAMI CF STARTING LINEUP

GK: Rocco Ríos Novo

D: Gonzalo Lujan

D: Jodri Alba

D: Noah Allen

D: Maxi Falcon

M: Sergio Busquets

M: Telasco Segovia (Benjamin Cremaschi - 61')

M: Yannick Bright (Federico Redondo - 83')

F: Tadeo Allende (Fabrice Picault - 83')

F: Luis Suarez (Tomas Aviles - 90+1')

F: Lionel Messi

Substitutes not used:

Drake Callender

Hector David Martinez

Ian Fray

Leonardo Afonso

Santiago Morales

OFFICIALS

Drew Fischer (referee), Logan Brown (assistant), Gianni Facchini (assistant), Sergii Demianchuk (fourth), Timothy Ford (VAR), Jonathan Johnson (AVAR)

Images from this story

