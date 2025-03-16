Houston Dynamo FC Fall 2-1 to Real Salt Lake

March 16, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

HOUSTON - Houston Dynamo FC fell 2-1 versus Real Salt Lake at Shell Energy Stadium tonight. Forward Ezequiel Ponce scored his first goal of the season tonight, while midfielder Jack McGlynn recorded his first assist for Houston on the play.

Real Salt Lake took an early lead in the first minute after Emake Eneli found Diogo Gonçalves in middle of the box for a right-footed finish.

Ponce leveled in the match in the 16th minute with a stronger header following a freekick delivery by McGlynn when USMNT midfielder found the Argentinian at the back post.

Salt Lake retook the lead late in first-half stoppage time when Diego Luna found the back of the net with a header following a cross from Dominik Marczuk.

Notably, goalkeeper Jimmy Maurer replaced an injured Andrew Tarbell in the 37th minute to make his Dynamo debut.

Forward Amine Bassi had Houston's first dangerous chance of the match in the sixth minute after forcing Cabral to make a high diving save from the right side of the goal.

Tarbell was called into action in the 18th minute that saw the Louisiana native deny a shot from Gonçalves with a quick reaction save.

The Dynamo almost took the lead in 20th minute following a powerful strike from Bassi that found the bottom left corner. However, following a VAR review, the goal was overturned, as Ponce was deemed to be in an offside position.

Houston had another dangerous chance in the 32nd minute with a combination play between Ponce and midfielders Sebastian Kowalczyk and Nico Lodeiro. The play saw Kowalczyk find Lodeiro in the box before the Uruguayan midfielder played a ball to Ponce for a header that missed the far post by inches.

Defender Griffin Dorsey fired a right-footed shot in the 42nd minute from the top of the box that missed just wide and marked Houston's six shot of the first half.

Maurer prevented a Salt Lake scoring opportunity in the 53rd minute after Gonçalves forced him to get high and block the shot away.

Defender Ethan Bartlow had a late chance for Houston to equalize in the 88th minute when McGlynn found the defender at the far post for a header that forced the goalkeeper into a quick reaction save to redirect the ball, which rebounded off the post.

Dynamo next host the El Salvador National Team in a friendly at Shell Energy Stadium on Wednesday, March 19, before returning to league play on Saturday, March 22 at Seattle Sounders FC. Fans can purchase tickets for the El Salvador match HERE.

Houston Dynamo FC (0-3-1, 1 pts.) 1-2 Real Salt Lake (2-2-0, 6 pts.)

MLS Regular Season - Game 4

Shell Energy Stadium - Houston, Texas

Attendance: 15,263

SCORING SUMMARY

TEAM

1H

2H

FT

Houston Dynamo FC

1

0

1

Real Salt Lake

2

0

2

RSL: Diogo Gonçalves 1 (Emake Eneli 1) 1'

HOU: Ezequiel Ponce 1 (Jack McGlynn 1) 16'

RSL: Diego Luna 1 (Dominik Marczuk 2) 45'+5'

Houston Dynamo FC: Andrew Tarbell (Jimmy Maurer 37'); Franco Escobar (Daniel Steres 81'), Femi Awodesu, Ethan Bartlow, Griffin Dorsey; Artur, Amine Bassi, Jack McGlynn; Nico Lodeiro (Erik Dueñas 75'), Ezequiel Ponce, Sebastian Kowalczyk (Gabe Segal 81')

Unused substitutes: Brooklyn Raines, Michael Halliday, Aliyu Ibrahim, Júnior Urso, Exon Arzú

Real Salt Lake: Rafael Cabral; Bode Hidalgo, Justen Glad, Brayan Vera, Samuel Junqua; Braian Ojeda (Nelson Palacio 68'), Emake Eneli, Diego Luna (Pablo Ruiz 79'), Diogo Gonçalves Dominik Marczuk (Tyler Wolff 57'); Ariath Piol (Foster Ajago 68')

Unused substitutes: Lachlan Brook, Philip Quinton, Mason Stajduhar, Javain Brown, Alexandros Katranis

DISCIPLINE:

HOU: Franco Escobar (caution; dissent) 45'+5'

RSL: Bode Hidalgo (caution; foul) 45'+8'

HOU: Ethan Bartlow (caution; foul) 58'

HOU: Ezequiel Ponce (caution; dissent) 90'+2'

OFFICIALS:

Referee : Marcos de Oliveira

Assistant : Mike Nickerson

Assistant : Nick Balcer

Fourth Official : Matthew Thompson

VAR: Sorin Stoica

Weather: 73 degrees, partly cloudy

