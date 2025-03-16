Colorado Rapids Extend Unbeaten Streak to Four Games with 1-2 Win Over San Jose, Zack Steffen Records Single-Game Career-High with 12 Saves

March 16, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

PayPal Park | San Jose, CA

The Big Picture

The Colorado Rapids (2-0-2, 8 pts.) extended their unbeaten run in MLS to four contests start 2025 after recording a 1-2 win against the San Jose Earthquakes (2-2-0, 6 pts.) on Saturday night at PayPal Park. Homegrown midfielder Cole Bassett and forward Calvin Harris recorded the two goals of the night, marking their first contributions of the season for the Burgundy Boys. Goalkeeper Zack Steffen highlighted the night with 12 saves, recording a single game career-high in MLS. Their four matches unbeaten in MLS marks the longest run to start a season club history.

Notables

The Rapids are undefeated through their first four matches of the MLS regular season for the first time in club history. M Cole Bassett logged his first goal of the season and the 29th of his MLS career. F Calvin Harris scored his first goal of the 2025 season and the seventh of his MLS career. M Omir Fernandez added his first assist of the season and the 18th of his MLS career. GK Zack Steffen recorded a single-game MLS career-high of 12 saves during tonight's match against the San Jose Earthquakes. M Wayne Frederick made his first MLS regular season start for the Colorado Rapids during tonight's match against the San Jose Earthquakes. Frederick has now logged five appearances for the Colorado Rapids in his MLS career. D Keegan Rosenberry made his 171st start for the Rapids, surpassing Chris Henderson for the third-most MLS regular season starts of any player in club history.

COLORADO RAPIDS HEAD COACH CHRIS ARMAS

On the match...

"Look, it's a big win for us. I think that's undefeated in the four games this year. I think the best part is, as a coach, watching your team take all the experiences. Again, a young team from last year, from the Leagues Cup, from the tight matches, that their ability to stick together, to suffer through tough moments, to still make some plays and to not shrink in the tough moments, This is what we want from this group, to become that team that's hard to beat, but in the toughest moments can maybe be at their best. And yeah, so listen, it's a big three points against a good team that has, they're loaded on the front line. They put a lot of pressure on us -- we bent, but we didn't break. So, it's great, great effort from my guys, specifically Zack Steffen, who I thought really showed his quality. Lasy year, he seemed to be a guy that people externally had a fun time poking at him, and anytime he makes a mistake coming strong, but I think they'll be really quiet tonight. So, he just is in a really good place, led that back line. And I'd also say, without going around the horn, that Djordje Mihailovic and Rafa Navarro, two DP attackers that ran for the team, suffered for the team, put in a big effort. In their world, it's all about goals and assists, but man, it's admirable the way they suffered and ran for the team. So, team effort, big win. We'll get home and look forward to a couple of games at home."

On Zack Steffen's single-game career high...

"I thought his distribution, his shot stopping, dealing with crosses leading that back line in our group was big. I felt when I was watching him, I don't think they're going to score on him. He just looked like a big guy in a small goal, that's what it looked like tonight. And I'm not surprised, because his process, the way he works, the humility that he brings every day to get better, to be a leader and a winner around here. So, I understand his process, and I'm not surprised that that is the byproduct of a guy that shows up like a pro and is always looking to get better. So yeah, he was top on the night. San Jose is a good team, lots of attackers, they load our back line, big risks that they take, and we can maybe punish them in transition a little more. Regardless, we have a lot to deal with, lots of crosses, Espinosa giving service. So, Zack was big for us, stood tall, looked really sharp and comfortable at the same time,"

On Cole Bassett, Calvin Harris and Omir Fernandez's first goal contributions of the season...

"Listen for attackers and for guys like Cole, for sure. So, if you talk about Omir, Calvin and Cole looking to get on the score sheet, it means so much for their confidence. These guys have, they work hard, you know, call it Monday through Friday and just to prepare themselves. But they spend a lot of time around goal and getting sharp in finishing positions, finishing attacks, slowing down a little bit, arriving in the right moments. So yeah, to see Cole, that's a desired goal, but he arrives at the right moment. It's a good play and pass across the face, and that gives him a chance. And the other goal was, I think a really good one where I think Keegan splits and breaks lines. Omir, we talk a lot about the extra pass and upgrading shots and really unselfish to give Calvin a tap in, but Calvin also arrives. I thought both of those guys came in and helped the game for us in the wide areas, which things did settle down once we went to a 4-4-2, defensively. Right after halftime, we had to adjust a bit. I think it helped in a certain regard, but those fresh legs almost paid off immediately for us, which was good."

COLORADO RAPIDS GOALKEEPER ZACK STEFFEN

On the match...

"It was a tough match, that's exactly what you get in MLS -- tough away games, really good quality players. And yeah, I thought we suffered through the match, and boys just kept running and kept fighting and that's exactly why we got the three points."

On breaking his single-game career high with 12 saves...

"Yeah, it is cool of course. I feel like I'm in a good way going into camp and excited to get with the guys and staff and two important games coming up in LA. So. looking forward to that."

On starting the season with a strong back line...

"Yeah, it's great man. The team collectively is off to a good start, and we are not allowing as many goals as last year so far. We just have to keep it up man. It takes a collective, it takes a lot of work. It's not easy, but like I said, it's the willingness to suffer and do the dirty work each and every game week in and week out. That's what it's going to take."

