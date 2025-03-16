First Ever Goal at Home SDFC Draws 1-1 Against Columbus Crew

March 16, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Diego FC News Release







Tonight was a night to remember at Snapdragon Stadium - Don't miss the next historic moment.

Our style of play is on full display. SDFC scored 1-1 in a draw against Columbus Crew tonight. We're still undefeated! We're stronger with you in the stands! Let's do it again on Saturday, March 29 at Snapdragon Stadium against LAFC!

