First Ever Goal at Home SDFC Draws 1-1 Against Columbus Crew
March 16, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
San Diego FC News Release
Tonight was a night to remember at Snapdragon Stadium - Don't miss the next historic moment.
Our style of play is on full display. SDFC scored 1-1 in a draw against Columbus Crew tonight. We're still undefeated! We're stronger with you in the stands! Let's do it again on Saturday, March 29 at Snapdragon Stadium against LAFC!
Check out the San Diego FC Statistics
