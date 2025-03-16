Nashville SC Defeats First-Place Philadelphia Union 3-1 on Road

March 16, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Chester, Penn.  - Nashville Soccer Club improved to 2W-1L-1D after defeating the Eastern Conference-leading and previously unbeaten Philadelphia Union 3-1 Sunday afternoon at Subaru Park, the club's first-ever win at Philadelphia. Forward Sam Surridge, who led Nashville in 2024 with 12 MLS goals and 15 tallies across all competitions, opened the scoring with his first of the season when he found the back of the net in the 15 th minute on an assist from defender Walker Zimmerman.

Attacking midfielder Ahmed Qasem gave the Boys in Gold the lead for good when he scored for the second time this season in as many matches from defender Dan Lovitz in the 44 th minute, with midfielder Hany Mukhtar adding an insurance goal on a penalty kick in the 82 nd minute. Nashville SC goalkeeper Joe Willis stopped a Union penalty kick and follow-up chance during added time to preserve the two-goal lead and victory.

He likes it here: After scoring in the 44 th minute Qasem, who was acquired by Nashville SC in February from Swedish top-flight side IF Elfsborg, has two goals in his first two MLS starts. He joins Jhonder Cádiz as the only players in club history to score in their first two league starts.

Sam he is: With his 15 th minute tally, Surridge has two goals in three career matches vs. the Union.

Hany from the spot: Mukhtar's penalty kick goal in the match's 82 nd minute was the 16 th regular season PK conversion of his career.

Next up: Nashville SC will return to GEODIS Park to host CF Montréal for Hany Mukhtar Bobblehead Night presented by Renasant on Saturday, March 22 at 7:30 p.m. CT.

Notes :           

Nashville SC:       

o earned its first-ever win at Philadelphia

o defeated an unbeaten opponent for the third time in MLS play

o is 2W-4L-3D all-time vs. the Philadelphia Union in MLS play (regular season + playoffs)

o is 60W-53L-58D all-time in MLS play (regular season + playoffs)

o is 25W-35L-27D all-time on the road in MLS play (regular season + playoffs)

o is 42W-38L-40D all-time vs. Eastern Conference opponents in MLS play (regular season + playoffs)

o is 10W-9L-12D all-time in MLS matches on Sunday

o is 39W-42L-47D all-time on weekends in MLS play (regular season + playoffs)

o is 4W-7L-5D all-time during March in MLS play (regular season + playoffs)

Josh Bauer made his second straight appearance when he subbed on in the 84th minute

Gastón Brugman made his second straight appearance when he subbed on in the 84th minute

Teal Bunbury made his second straight appearance when he subbed on in the 90th + 2 minute

Dan Lovitz logged has second assist of the season on Ahmed Qasem's goal in the 44 th minute, the fourth time in his career he's registered an assist in back-to-back regular season matches

Hany Mukhtar

o scored his first goal of the season, converting a penalty kick in the 82 nd minute - his 16 th career regular season PK conversion

o led the match with 92.9% passing accuracy (minimum 13 passes)

Alex Muyl led all players with 7.82 miles covered

Andy Najar has started all four of Nashville SC's matches in his first season with the club

Ahmed Qasem

o became the second player in club history to score a goal in his first two MLS starts (also, Jhonder Cadiz in 2021)

o earned Nashville SC Man of the Match honors

Jacob Shaffleburg made his season debut as a substitute in the 74 th minute after missing the team's first three matches due to injury

Sam Surridge scored his first goal of the season, his second in three career matches vs. the Philadelphia Union

Eddi Tagseth has started all four of Nashville SC's matches in his first season with the club

Joe Willis made four saves and his sixth career penalty kick stop

Patrick Yazbek made his second consecutive start

Walker Zimmerman

o recorded his first goal contribution of the season and 10 th career MLS regular season assist on Sam Surridge's goal in the 15 th minute

o led all players with five clearances

Box score:                  

Nashville SC (2W-1L-1D) at Philadelphia Union (3W-1L-0D)

March 16, 2025 - Subaru Park

Final score:                 

NSH: 3

PHI 1

Scoring summary:

NSH: Sam Surridge (A: Walker Zimmerman) 15'

PHI: Jovan Lukic 33'

NSH: Ahmed Qasem (A: Dan Lovitz) 44'

NSH: Hany Mukhtar (Penalty Kick) 82'

Discipline:

NSH: Patrick Yazbek (Caution) 45'+2

NSH: Eddi Tagseth (Caution) 87'

PHI: Kai Wagner (Caution) 88'

PHI: Bruno Damiani (Caution) 90' +3

PHI: Olwethu Makhanya (Ejection) 90' + 12

Lineups:

NSH starters : Joe Willis; Dan Lovitz, Jack Maher, Walker Zimmerman (C), Andy Najar (Josh Bauer 84'); Patrick Yazbek (Gastón Brugman 84'), Hany Mukhtar (Teal Bunbury 90' +2), Alex Muyl, Eddi Tagseth; Ahmed Qasem (Jacob Shaffelburg 74'), Sam Surridge

Substitutes : Brian Schwake, Jeisson Palacios, Matthew Corcoran, Taylor Washington, Jonathan Pérez

PHI starters: Andre Blake (C); Jakob Glesnes, Kai Wagner, Olwethu Makhanya, Francis Westfield (Nathan Harriel 65'); Jovan Lukic, Daniel Gazdag (Alejandro Bedoya 85'), Danley Jean Jacques (Indiana Vassilev 75'), Quinn Sullivan; Mikael Uhre (Bruno Damiani 65'), Tai Baribo (Christopher Donovan 85')

Substitutes: Oliver Semmle, Cavan Sullivan, Jesus Bueno, Olivier Mbaizo

Match officials:           

Referee: Pierre-Luc Lauziere

AR1: Ian McKay

AR2: Ben Pilgrim

4TH: Joshua Encarnacion

VAR: Timothy Ford

AVAR: Jonathan Johnson

Weather: 66 degrees and cloudy

