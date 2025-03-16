Timbers, LA Galaxy Play to 1-1 Draw at Providence Park

March 16, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Portland Timbers News Release







PORTLAND, Ore. - The Portland Timbers played to a 1-1 draw with the defending MLS Champions, the LA Galaxy, at Providence Park on Sunday afternoon. Felipe Mora opened Portland's account early in the second half to take the lead, but the Galaxy scored a late goal to equalize.

Goal Scorers and Playmakers

Felipe Mora scored his first goal of the season and the 40th of his career with the Timbers. Notably, he became the fourth player in club history to score 40 goals. Additionally, Mora has recorded 10 goal contributions (8G, 2A) in 11 appearances against the Galaxy. Newcomer David Da Costa tallied his first MLS assist on Mora's goal. Da Costa has registered goal contributions in consecutive home matches for the Timbers after scoring the game winner against Austin FC on March 1.

Goal-Scoring Plays

POR - Felipe Mora (David Da Costa), 49th minute: David Da Costa dribbled towards the right-side endline before delivering a low cross to the near post. Felipa Mora made a darting run inside of the six-yard box and fired a first-time shot into the back of the net.

LA - Christian Ramírez (Zanka), 81st minute: Zanka played a long ball over the top and into the box for Christian Ramírez, who brought it down with his chest and finished the play with a half volley into the goal.

Notes

The Timbers have earned home results in two consecutive matches at Providence Park. Felipe Mora scored his first goal of the season. It marked Mora's 40th career goal with the Timbers. Mora became the fourth player in club history to score 40 goals. Mora has recorded 10 goal contributions (8G, 2A) in 11 appearances against the Galaxy. David Da Costa tallied his first MLS assist. Da Costa has registered goal contributions in consecutive home matches for the Timbers. Santiago Moreno made his first start of the season in today's match.

Next Game

Next up, the Timbers will travel to face the Colorado Rapids at DICK'S Sporting Goods Park on Saturday, March 22. Kickoff is set for 6 : 30 p.m. (Pacific) on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app in English and Spanish as well as local radio broadcasts, 750 The Game (English) and La GranD 1150AM/93.5 FM (Spanish).

Portland Timbers (1-2-1, 4pts) vs. LA Galaxy (0-3-1, 1pt)

March 16, 2025 - Providence Park (Portland, Ore.)

Goals by Half 1 2 F

Portland Timbers 0 1 1

LA Galaxy 0 1 1

Scoring Summary:

POR: Mora (Da Costa), 49

LA: Ramírez (Zanka), 81

Misconduct Summary:

POR: Fory (caution), 26

LA: Miller (caution), 47

POR: Mora, (caution), 90+4

POR: Neville (caution), 90+6

Lineups:

POR: GK Pantemis, D E. Miller, D Surman, D K. Miller (McGraw, 74), D Fory, M Chara Š, M Ayala (Paredes, 74), M Moreno, M Da Costa, M Antony (Lassiter, 79), F Mora (Kelsy, 74)

Substitutes Not Used: GK Crépeau, D Bravo, D Smith, M Ortiz

TOTAL SHOTS: 9 (Da Costa, Mora, 2); SHOTS ON GOAL: 4 (Mora, 2); FOULS: 12 (three players tied, 3); OFFSIDES: 2; CORNER KICKS: 5; SAVES: 3

LA: GK McCarthy, D Aude, D Yoshida Š, D Jatta, D Miller (Yamane, 64), M Cerrillo (Nascimento, 73), M Parente, M Lepley, F Fagundez (Garces, 89), F Chaves, F Berry (Ramirez, 73)

Substitutes Not Used: GK Micovic, D Nelson, D Zavaleta, M Wynder, F Ramos Jr.

TOTAL SHOTS: 14 (Mukhtar, 6) SHOTS ON GOAL: 4 (Mukhtar, 3); FOULS: 11 (Miller, 3); OFFSIDES: 3; CORNER KICKS: 8; SAVES: 3

Referee: Lukasz Szpala

Assistant Referees: Cory Richardson, Lyes Arfa

Fourth Official: Nabil Bensalah

VAR: Sorin Stoica

Attendance: 20,153

All statistics contained in this box score are unofficial.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from March 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.