Guatemala Edges Honduras 2-1 in Intense Friendly at Chase Stadium
March 16, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Inter Miami CF News Release
On Sunday afternoon, Central American rivals Honduras and Guatemala battled in an intense international friendly at Chase Stadium in South Florida, with Guatemala taking the 2-1 win.
The match showcased the rivalry between these two Concacaf national teams, with both sides displaying determination and energy throughout. Fans were treated to a competitive contest, as Honduras and Guatemala each found the back of the net in the first half. Honduras' forward Eddie Hernández opened the scoring in the 26th minute, while Guatemala's defender José Ardón equalized in the 31st minute. The second half saw continued efforts from both teams, but it was Guatemala's 18-year-old striker Olger Escobar who broke the tie to hand the Catrachos the victory in the 85th minute.
Chase Stadium is no stranger to hosting the passion of Guatemalan fans. With today's match, the Chapines have now taken the field eight times at Inter Miami's home stadium."For the Guatemalan national team it's always an honor to play at Chase Stadium, a venue that has become very important for us," said Luis Fernando Tena, Guatemalan national team coach.
For Honduras, today marked the Catrachos' third appearance at Chase Stadium. "Every time we play at Chase Stadium, it feels like home," said Honduran national team coach Reinaldo Rueda.
Both nations took Sunday's opportunity to prepare for the home-and-away series in the preliminary round of the Concacaf Gold Cup, where Guatemala will face Guyana and the Honduran national team will take on Bermuda, aiming to qualify for the tournament that will be held in June.
