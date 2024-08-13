Union Advance to Leagues Cup Quarterfinals; Face Mazatlán F.C. at Subaru Park

August 13, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

CHESTER, Pa. - The Philadelphia Union traveled to TQL Stadium to face FC Cincinnati in the Leagues Cup Round of 16 on Tuesday night, winning 4-2. With the win, the Union advance to the Leagues Cup quarterfinals for the second consecutive year. The first half was scoreless with chances coming from both sides. In the second half, forward Mikael Uhre opened up the scoring in the 51st minute. Forward Tai Baribo extended the Union's lead in the 61st minute, recording his fourth career Leagues Cup goal. Cincinnati responded in the 66th minute with a goal from Pavel Bucha. In the 80th minute, DeAndre Yedlin leveled the score for Cincinnati. The Union took the lead in the 82nd minute with forward Tai Baribo's second goal of the match, completing his second career Leagues Cup brace. Homegrown midfielder Quinn Sullivan registered his first career Leagues Cup goal in the 84th minute, scoring the Union's fourth and final goal of the night. Goalkeeper Andre Blake logged a career high six saves in Leagues Cup play.

The Union host Mazatlán F.C. at Subaru Park in the Leagues Cup quarterfinals on Saturday, August 17 (Time TBA/ Apple TV).

FC Cincinnati 2 - Philadelphia Union 4

TQL Stadium (Cincinnati, OH)

Tuesday, August 13, 2024

TODAY'S MATCH INFO

REF: Rubiel Vazquez

AR1: Kyle Atkins

AR2: Cory Richardson

4TH: José Fuentes Godinez

VAR: Edvin Jurisevic

AVAR: Tristley Bassue

Weather: 82 degrees and mostly cloudy.

GOALS/ASSISTS

PHI - Mikael Uhre (Gazdag) 51'

PHI - Tai Baribo (Gazdag) 61'

CIN - Pavel Bucha (unassisted) 66'

CIN - DeAndre Yedlin (Acosta) 80'

PHI - Tai Baribo (Q. Sullivan) 81'

PHI - Quinn Sullivan (unassisted) 84'

DISCIPLINARY SUMMARY

CIN - Miles Robinson (caution) 43'

PHI - Kai Wagner (caution) 90'+2'

Lineups

Philadelphia Union: Andre Blake; Olivier Mbaizo (Nathan Harriel 38'), Jakob Glesnes, Jack Elliott, Kai Wagner; José Martínez, Alejandro Bedoya (Quinn Sullivan 75'), Jack McGlynn (Leon Flach 86'), Dániel Gazdag; Mikael Uhre (Sam Adeniran 75'), Tai Baribo.

Substitutes not used: Oliver Semmle, Holden Trent; Damion Lowe; Jeremy Rafanello, Jesus Bueno, Chris Donovan, CJ Olney Jr., Cavan Sullivan.

FC Cincinnati: Roman Celentano; Ian Murphy (Kipp Keller 62'), Chidozie Awaziem, Miles Robinson, DeAndre Yedlin (Bret Halsey 86'); Obinna Nwobodo (Gerardo Valenzuela 86'), Pavel Bucha; Luca Orellano, Corey Baird (Luciano Acosta 46'), Yuya Kubo, Sergio Santos (Kevin Kelsey 62').

Substitutes not used: Evan Louro, Paul Walters; Alvas Powell, London Aghedo; Malik Pinto, Stiven Jimenez; Kenji Mboma Dem.

TEAM NOTES

Forward Tai Baribo recorded his second career brace in Leagues Cup play and now ties midfielder Dániel Gazdag for most career Leagues Cup goals (five).

Homegrown midfielder Quinn Sullivan netted his first career Leagues Cup goal.

Midfielder Dániel Gazdag registered his first two career Leagues Cup assists against FC Cincinnati.

