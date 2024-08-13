Sounders FC Advances to Leagues Cup 2024 Quarterfinals with 4-0 Win over Pumas UNAM

August 13, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Sounders FC forward Paul Rothrock celebrates his goal against Pumas UNAM

SEATTLE, WASH. - Sounders FC defeated Liga MX side Pumas UNAM 4-0 on Monday evening in the Round of 16 of Leagues Cup 2024. Paul Rothrock scored the opening strike, while Jordan Morris recorded a second-half brace and Albert Rusnák added a goal and two assists, as the Rave Green defeated Pumas in a rematch of the 2022 Concacaf Champions Cup Final. Andrew Thomas also recorded his second shutout of the tournament and Brian Schmetzer's side now awaits the winner of tomorrow night's Round of 16 matchup between LAFC and the San Jose Earthquakes.

Seattle hosts the Quarterfinals against the winner of LAFC and San Jose this Saturday, August 17 on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field. Tickets for Saturday's match are available to purchase on Tuesday, August 13 via SoundersFC.com/Tickets, with a Season Member on-sale at 10:00 a.m. PT before the general public on-sale at 1:00 p.m. PT.

MATCH NOTES

Sounders FC is now set to host the Quarterfinals on Saturday, August 17 against the winner of tomorrow's matchup between LAFC and the San Jose Earthquakes.

Seattle is now 9-11-4 all-time against Liga MX opponents across all competitions, including a 2-0-1 record against Pumas. The two sides met in the 2022 Concacaf Champions Cup Final, with Seattle winning 5-2 on aggregate, including a 3-0 home win in the second leg.

Paul Rothrock scored his fifth goal of the year in all competitions in the 32nd minute. It marked the second goal of the tournament for the Seattle native, also scoring against Minnesota on July 26.

With a brace, Jordan Morris now has 13 goals this season in all competitions, putting his career total with Seattle at 79, tying Fredy Montero for second all-time in club history (MLS era).

Morris' second goal in second-half stoppage time marked his first career penalty kick for Sounders FC in all competitions.

On top of his goal, Albert Rusnák recorded a pair of assists on Monday evening, putting his total at 14 in all competitions this year, including three in Leagues Cup 2024 play.

Andrew Thomas recorded his second shutout of Leagues Cup 2024, giving him three on the season in all competitions.

Cristian Roldan recorded his 300th all-competition start tonight, becoming the third Sounder in club history (MLS era) to reach that mark (Frei, 374 and Alonso, 322).

The Rave Green now have a 5-4-0 all-time record in Leagues Cup play.

MATCH SUMMARY

Seattle Sounders FC 4 - Pumas UNAM 0

Monday, August 12, 2024

Venue: Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field

Referee: Joe Dickerson

Assistants: Nick Uranga, Chris Elliott

Fourth Official: Jon Freemon

VAR: Daniel Radford

Attendance: 23,189

Weather: 75 degrees and clear

SCORING SUMMARY

SEA - Paul Rothrock (Albert Rusnák) 32'

SEA - Jordan Morris (Albert Rusnák) 58'

SEA - Albert Rusnák (penalty) 71'

SEA - Jordan Morris (penalty) 90'+5'

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

PUM - Ruben Duarte (caution) 28'

SEA - Cristian Roldan (caution) 29'

SEA - Obed Vargas (caution) 37'

PUM - Jorge Ruvalcaba (caution) 45'

PUM - Cesar Huerta (caution) 69'

SEA - Nouhou (caution) 78'

SEA - Danny Leyva (caution) 87'

PUM - Lisandro Magallan (caution) 89'

PUM - Lisandro Magallan (ejection) 90'+2'

PUM - Ignacio Pussetto (caution) 90'+4'

LINEUPS & STATS

Seattle Sounders FC - Andrew Thomas; Alex Roldan, Yeimar, Jackson Ragen, Nouhou (Jonathan Bell 83'); Obed Vargas (Danny Leyva 82'), João Paulo, Cristian Roldan, Albert Rusnák (Reed Baker-Whiting 83'), Paul Rothrock; Jordan Morris

Substitutes not used: Stefan Frei, Léo Chú, Jacob Castro, Nathan, Dylan Teves, Danny Musovski, Josh Atencio, Raúl Ruidíaz

Total shots: 10

Shots on goal: 5

Fouls: 12

Offside: 0

Corner-Kicks: 5

Saves: 5

Pumas UNAM - Julio Gonzalez; Nathan Silva, Pablo Bennevendo (Robert Ergas 46'), Lisandro Magallan, Ruben Duarte; Jose Caicedo, Ulises Rivas (Ignacio Pussetto 46'), Cesar Huerta, Jorge Ruvalcaba (Ali Avila 82'), Piero Quispe; Guillermo Martinez (Rogelio Funes Mori 68')

Substitutes not used: Gil Alcala, Carlos Garcia, Rodrigo Lopez, Pablo Monroy, Jesus Rivas, Santiago Trigos, Michell Rodriguez, Angel Rico

Total shots: 12

Shots on goal: 5

Fouls: 20

Offside: 1

Corner-kicks: 5

Saves: 1

