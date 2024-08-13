Nashville Soccer Club Receives 2024 International Roster Spot

August 13, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Nashville Soccer Club announced today the acquisition of a 2024 international roster spot from the Portland Timbers in exchange for $100,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money (GAM).

Nashville SC returns to GEODIS Park Saturday, Aug. 24 to host Austin FC at 7:30 p.m. CT on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV and on radio on 104.5 The Zone. Tickets are available here.

Transaction: Nashville SC receives a 2024 international roster spot from the Portland Timbers in exchange for $100,000 in 2025 GAM

