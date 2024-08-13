Sporting KC Signs Spanish Center Back Joaquin Fernandez

August 13, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Sporting Kansas City News Release







Sporting Kansas City has signed 28-year-old Spanish center back Joaquin Fernandez, the club announced today. Joaquin has signed an MLS contract through 2025 and will occupy an international spot on Sporting's roster.

A 6-foot-3 center back who can also play as a defensive midfielder, Joaquin has logged over 300 professional appearances during his 12-year career, including 85 matches in the top-flight Spanish La Liga with Real Valladolid. He joins Sporting after spending the 2023-24 season with Trabzonspor in the Turkish Super Lig.

Joaquin joined the UD Almeria youth academy in his hometown and made his senior debut with Almeria B in the Spanish third division as a 16-year-old in December 2012. He trialed with English giants Liverpool FC the following year and in 2015 was promoted to Almeria's first team in the Spanish Segunda. Joaquin was a regular starter for Almeria during the 2016-17 and 2017-18 campaigns, logging 35 appearances each season while garnering interest from clubs in Spain's prestigious La Liga.

In August 2018, Joaquin jumped to Spain's top division by signing for newly promoted Real Valladolid. He earned his La Liga debut in November 2018 at Sevilla and opened his Valladolid scoring account in a 2-2 draw at Alaves the following April. Joaquin took another step forward in 2019-20, scoring two goals in 20 La Liga matches as Valladolid vaulted from 16th to 13th in the league table.

Joaquin started 25 matches during the 2020-21 campaign, and although Valladolid was relegated to the second tier for the following season, the team bounced back into the top flight by placing second in the 2021-22 Spanish Segunda. Joaquin started in 24 of 26 appearances that year as Valladolid finished tied atop the standings with Almeria but lost the league title on goal differential.

Joaquin made a career-high 27 La Liga appearances in 2022-23-scoring in a 4-1 win against Celta Vigo on Oct. 19, 2022-and played his final match for Valladolid in a 3-1 victory over European powerhouse and La Liga champion FC Barcelona on May 23, 2023.

In June 2023, Joaquin moved abroad for the first time in his career by joining Turkish side Trabzonspor. He made 17 appearances for the club last season, helping Trabzonspor finish third in the Turkish Super Lig and qualify for the UEFA Europa League.

On the international stage, Joaquin represented Spain at the U-16, U-17 and U-18 levels from 2012-2014. He participated in 2013 UEFA European Under-17 Championship qualifying shortly before trialing with Liverpool.

Joaquin arrives at Sporting during Major League Soccer's secondary transfer window, which opened July 18 and will close on Wednesday. For a full list of Sporting's roster moves, click here.

VITALS

Joaquin Fernandez (wah-KEEN)

Number: 12

Position: Defender

Born: 5/31/1996 (28 years old)

Height: 6-3

Weight: 180 lbs.

Hometown: Huercal de Almeria, Spain

Birthplace: Huercal de Almeria, Spain

Citizenship: Spain

Previous Club: Trabzonspor (Turkish Super Lig)

Instagram: @joaquinfdez_

