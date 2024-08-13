Tim Ream's Approach to Success as he Prepares for MLS Return

August 13, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Charlotte FC News Release







It's been about a week since Tim Ream, Charlotte FC's latest signing, arrived in the Queen City to begin the next chapter of his career. The last time Ream played in an MLS match was back in 2011, and although he hasn't yet taken to the field, he can already sense how much the league has evolved just from training with his new teammates.

"It's so much further than when I came in... looking at it now it's incredible how it was and now how it is," said an impressed Ream. "It's more technical, more of a focus on being technical and being tactically astute. Before, it was just, let's run through people."

Ream's transition has been seamless, with the team being "very welcoming," as he described. He made it a mission to get to know each and every one of his teammates.

"I try to connect with all the guys," he explained. "I think it's important to form partnerships and relationships with everybody."

He's taken advantage of this match-free period to start building relationships both on and off the pitch. It has also given the new center-back time to understand what coach Dean Smith expects from his players, especially the backline.

"This gives us an opportunity to really gel and come together for the last nine games of the season," he said.

Naturally, Ream has been working closely with the core group of center-backs, sharing his extensive experience with the relatively young squad. While he praised their technical abilities, composure on the ball, and intelligence, he has focused on helping them improve their communication on the pitch.

"That's something that I've tried to at least have a little bit of discussion with them in terms of how do we get better, and it's by communicating," Ream said. "It solves a lot of problems before they even arrive."

Ream quickly showed the value his experience brings by acting like a coach on the pitch. As a center-back, he has a clear view of the entire field, allowing him to spot things that coaches might miss from his vantage point. This insight is invaluable for Smith and his coaching staff when making in-game adjustments.

"I've obviously seen a lot of game situations... different kinds of things and played in a lot of games," Ream said, describing how his experience aids the team. "And it's just seeing patterns and seeing how things play out and doing so before they develop and as they develop."

Another significant factor in Ream's success has been his unwavering discipline in taking care of his body, which is clearly reflected in his performances over the past two Premier League seasons, even as he competes with players much younger than himself.

Despite his experience and achievements, Ream never expects anything to be given to him. He approaches every new club with the same mentality: you have to earn your spot.

"The way I always treat any transition is you have to go in, and you have to earn your place," he said. "You have to get settled, do the right things off the field, and then come in and just put your head down and work.

"I don't think that changes, no matter what your age is, how many clubs you've played for, or how many countries you've played in. I think the basis of having a long career is putting your head down and just getting after the work."

Ream is set to be eligible for Charlotte's return to MLS action against the New York Red Bulls on August 24th. In a full circle moment, the American defender will be putting his head down and working hard to prepare to face the team where his professional career first began.

GIVEAWAY NIGHT: SIR MINTY COLLECTIBLE | AUG 24 v NYRB

Be back at The Fortress as Charlotte FC continue their MLS Regular Season campaign, taking on the New York Red Bulls on August 24 at 7:30 p.m. The first fans to arrive will receive a Handmade By Robots Sir Minty Collectible.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from August 13, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.