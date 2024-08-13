Leagues Cup Lineup Notes: FC Cincinnati vs Philadelphia Union
August 13, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
FC Cincinnati News Release
FC Cincinnati face Philadelphia Union tonight at 7:30 p.m. ET from TQL Stadium in the Leagues Cup Round of 16. The match will air on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV. The match will carry over the radio on iHeart Media ESPN 1530 in English and - for the first time - in Spanish on La Mega 97.7 FM.
Take a look at Tuesday's Leagues Cup Lineup Notes:
- Three FC Cincinnati players who started in last season's Eastern Conference Semifinal against Philadelphia Union make Pat Noonan's Starting XI for this year's Leagues Cup Round of 16 matchup: Roman Celentano, Ian Murphy and Yuya Kubo.
- Ian Murphy has started in all seven Leagues Cup matches for FC Cincinnati dating back to last season, the only player to do so.
- Luca Orellano has featured in the starting lineup for each Leagues Cup match this season, along with Murphy the only FCC player to have started all four matches.
- Kenji Mboma Dem makes the matchday roster for the first time with FC Cincinnati. The MLS SuperDraft selection out of the University of Dayton was one of three FC Cincinnati 2 contracted players to be rostered for this tournament for FCC.
- Corey Baird will start in the left wing back role for the first time.
- Sergio Santos starts for the first time since July 20 at New York Red Bulls in league play. Santos has appeared in every match for the club since May 15 against Atlanta United.
- DeAndre Yedlin will captain FC Cincinnati for the second straight match, his fourth time wearing the armband this season.
- FC Cincinnati are 4-3 in penalty kick shootouts since joining Major League Soccer in 2019. Roman Celentano starts again Tuesday night and is 2-0 in his FCC career in shootouts.
- Several players in the Starting XI approach milestones with FC Cincinnati. Yuya Kubo makes his 146th appearance for the club while Ian Murphy (97 games played), Roman Celentano and Obinna Nwobodo (95 games played) each also near 100 matches for FCC.
