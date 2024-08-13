Earthquakes Face Los Angeles Football Club Tonight at 7:30 p.m. PT

August 13, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Jose Earthquakes News Release







LOS ANGELES - The San Jose Earthquakes face Los Angeles Football Club tonight at 7:30 p.m. PT at BMO Stadium in the Leagues Cup Round of 16. The game will be broadcast exclusively on Apple TV MLS Season Pass, as well as on local radio via AM 810 The Spread.

The Quakes are coming off a 5-0 home win over Club Necaxa in the Round of 32 last Thursday at PayPal Park, while LAFC won their home tilt 2-0 over Austin FC one day prior. The tournament clash will serve as a virtual rubber match, as both teams have won their respective home games against each other. The Quakes won their meeting on May 4 at Levi's Stadium (3-1), but LAFC took the June 22 rematch at BMO Stadium (6-2).

Leagues Cup represents a monumental new chapter for North American soccer. Beginning last year, MLS and Liga MX pause their regular seasons each summer and all 47 first-division professional clubs in both leagues compete in the official Concacaf-sanctioned tournament, which will qualify the top three finishers to the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup, North America's top continental club competition. Tuesday night's winner will advance to the Leagues Cup Quarterfinals and stand just two wins away from accomplishing the feat. Seattle Sounders FC will host that match after defeating Pumas UNAM 4-0 on Monday.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from August 13, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.