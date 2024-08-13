Inter Miami CF Narrowly Falls 3-2 on the Road Against Columbus Crew in Round of 16 to Close out Leagues Cup 2024 Participation

August 13, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







COLUMBUS, Ohio - Inter Miami CF's Leagues Cup title-defense came to an end tonight, with the team narrowly falling 2-3 on the road against 2023 MLS Cup champions Columbus Crew in the Round of 16 of the 2024 edition of the tournament. The team's goals on the night at Lower.com Field were scored by Paraguayan internationals Matías Rojas and Diego Gómez.

"The truth is that we played 75 brilliant minutes, in which we could even have scored a third goal...Surely we'll go and compete and continue trying to win a league title," said head coach Gerardo 'Tata' Martino.

Inter Miami stepped onto the pitch at Lower.com Field for the Leagues Cup 2024 Round of 16 fixture with Drake Callender in goal; Marcelo Weigandt, Tomás Avilés, Sergio Busquets, Noah Allen and Jordi Alba made up a back line of five; Gómez, Yannick Bright and Federico Redondo Lined up in midfield; Rojas and Luis Suárez led the team's attack.

Inter Miami kicked off the match consistently pressing in the final third of the pitch looking to create danger from the first minute. The team was rewarded with the opener shortly after, with the visitors taking a 0-1 lead in the 10th minute through a strike by midfielder Rojas. High press from Gómez just outside the box on the left end of the pitch resulted in a ball recovery. He then found fellow Paraguayan Rojas in the center of the box, with the versatile midfielder sending the ball to the back of the net with a diving header to give Inter Miami the lead. The goal was the fourth for Rojas in the 2024 Leagues Cup, and his third goal in the past two games to leave him as joint-top scorer of the competition. It was also his eighth goal across all competitions this season. The assist, meanwhile, was the first for Gómez in the tournament and eighth overall this season.

The first half then went into the break with Inter Miami's 0-1 lead intact despite both sides persistent attempts on the offensive end.

The second half then began in similar fashion, with Inter Miami extending its lead in the 62nd minute through Gómez. A fantastic give-and-go between Gómez and Suárez on the left side of the pitch resulted in the Paraguayan midfielder making his way into the box. He then buried the ball in the back of the net with a right-footed curler to the far post. The strike was the second for Gómez in the competition and his second in his last two appearances, and the sixth across all competitions this season. The assist on the play was the first for Suárez in Leagues Cup 2024 action and his eighth across all competitions for the team.

The home side, however, then recovered and responded with three goals in succession to turn the match around. Goals by attackers Christian Ramírez in the 67th minute and Diego Rossi in the 69th and 80th minutes gave Columbus a 3-2 lead.

The 3-2 scoreline then remained unmoved throughout the final minutes despite several close chances for Inter Miami in attack and the team bowed out of the Leagues Cup 2024.

The tournament saw Inter Miami make a valiant effort to defend its Leagues Cup crown, with the team earning a 0-2 win over Club Puebla and falling 2-1 against Tigres UANL in the group stage. The team then defeated Toronto FC 4-3 at home in the Round of 32, before its final match in the tournament in the Round of 16 tonight.

Inter Miami will now enter a break before resuming 2024 MLS regular season action. Up next, Inter Miami will host 2023 Supporters' Shield winners FC Cincinnati at Chase Stadium at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Aug. 24.

Scoring Summary:

CLB - Christian Ramírez (Max Arfsten) 67', Diego Rossi (Juan Hernández) 69', (Mohamed Farsi) 80'

MIA - Matías Rojas (Diego Gómez) 10', Diego Gómez (Luis Suárez) 62'

Misconduct Summary:

CLB - Alexandru Irinel Matan (Yellow Card 90')

MIA - Marcelo Weigandt (Yellow Card 41')

Lineups / Substitutions:

Columbus Crew - GK Nicholas Hagen; D Steven Moreira, Rudy Camacho, Yevhen Cheberko (Malte Amundsen 81'); M Max Arfsten, Sean Zawadski (Alexandru Irinel Matan HT), Darlington Nagbe, DeJuan Jones (Mohamed Farsi HT), Dylan Chambost (Christian Ramírez HT), Diego Rossi (Jacen Russell-Rowe 89'); D Cucho Hernández

Unused Substitutes - GK Patrick Schulte; D Andrés Herrera; M Aziel Jackson, Derrick Jones, Yaw Yeboah; F Taha Habroune

Inter Miami CF - GK Drake Callender; D Marcelo Weigandt (Ian Fray 84'), Tomás Avilés, Sergio Busquets, Noah Allen (Leonardo Campana 84'), Jordi Alba; M Diego Gómez, Yannick Bright, Federico Redondo (Benjamin Cremaschi 86'); F Matías Rojas (Julian Gressel 67'), Luis Suárez

Unused Substitutes - GK Cole Jensen, CJ dos Santos; D Sergii Kryvtsov, Franco Negri, Ryan Sailor; M David Ruiz; F Leo Afonso, Robert Taylor

Details of the Game:

Date: August 13, 2024

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Stadium: Lower.com Field

Stats:

Possession:

CLB - 56.1%

MIA - 43.9%

Shots:

CLB - 18

MIA - 12

Saves:

CLB - 2

MIA - 4

Corners:

CLB - 4

MIA - 2

Fouls:

CLB - 8

MIA - 15

