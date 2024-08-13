Portland Timbers and Nathan Fogaça Mutually Part Ways

August 13, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Portland Timbers News Release







PORTLAND, Ore. - The Portland Timbers today announced that the club has mutually parted ways with forward Nathan Fogaça. Originally signed in 2022, Fogaça departs the club after spending three seasons with Portland.

"We want to thank Nathan for his contributions during his time with the Portland Timbers. He has expressed his desire to look at other opportunities that might afford him the playing time he is seeking, and this decision allows him the ability to do so," said Timbers General Manager Ned Grabavoy. "The Portland Timbers would like to wish Nathan all the best in his career going forward."

Fogaça, 25, joined the Timbers on May 5 of the 2022 season. The Brazilian international went on to make 43 regular season appearances (10 starts) for Portland, scoring four goals and tallying two assists. Fogaça made his debut on May 14 and registered a brace, his first two goals for the club, in a 7-2 victory over Sporting Kansas City at Providence Park. The forward scored his last goal for the club this season against Houston Dynamo FC on June 1, helping the Timbers to earn a come-from-behind draw by tying the match with a late second-half goal.

Fogaça also spent time with Timbers2 in MLS NEXT Pro, registering four goals and one assist in eight appearances (all starts). This season, Fogaça logged two goals in three appearances (three starts) when playing for T2.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from August 13, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.