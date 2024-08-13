Sporting KC Extends Partnership with SeatGeek

August 13, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Sporting Kansas City News Release







Sporting Kansas City today announced a partnership extension with SeatGeek, the high-growth technology platform transforming the live event experience for fans, teams and venues. Sporting Kansas City, SeatGeek's first-ever primary ticketing partner, chose to renew its landmark partnership, emphasizing their dedication to providing fans with the best possible experience through advanced technology.

"Our decision to extend our partnership reaffirms the strength and reliability of SeatGeek's technology," said Sporting Kansas City Chief Revenue Officer Gregg Allen. "SeatGeek's innovative approach has significantly elevated our matchday operations and fan engagement. Continuing this partnership allows us to achieve new heights together and delivers the best user experience for our fans."

Since the initial partnership in 2016, SeatGeek has expanded its influence across MLS and beyond, securing ticketing partnerships with seven additional MLS clubs, as well as teams across the NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, English Premier League and more. This broad expansion shows how SeatGeek provides a smooth and improved event experience across different sports leagues.

