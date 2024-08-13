Timbers Receive $100,000 in General Allocation Money from Nashville SC

August 13, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Portland Timbers News Release







PORTLAND, Ore. - The Portland Timbers have acquired $100,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money (GAM) from Nashville SC, the club announced today. In exchange, Portland traded an International Roster Slot for the remainder of the 2024 season.

Transaction: Portland Timbers acquire $100,000 in 2025 GAM from Nashville SC in exchange for a 2024 International Roster Slot.

