Timbers Receive $100,000 in General Allocation Money from Nashville SC
August 13, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Portland Timbers News Release
PORTLAND, Ore. - The Portland Timbers have acquired $100,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money (GAM) from Nashville SC, the club announced today. In exchange, Portland traded an International Roster Slot for the remainder of the 2024 season.
Transaction: Portland Timbers acquire $100,000 in 2025 GAM from Nashville SC in exchange for a 2024 International Roster Slot.
