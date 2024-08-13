New York City FC Edges Tigres, 2-1

August 13, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

New York City FC News Release







New York City FC recorded in the Leagues Cup Round of 16. Tigres took the lead in the 18th minute through Guido Pizarro. That lead would be short-lived, however, thanks to a well-taken equalizer from Maxi Moralez. City would claim the lead in the 65th minute through Santiago Rodríguez. That would prove enough for City to claim a famous 2-1 win against Tigres and advance to the next stage of Leagues Cup.

Match Recap

New York City FC were looking to secure a spot in the next round of Leagues Cup on Tuesday when they took on Club Tigres.

City booked their place in the Round of 16 with a penalty shootout win against the New England Revolution.

Head Coach Nick Cushing made three changes to the side that beat New England with Strahinja Tanasijević, Alonso Martínez, and Maxi Moralez replacing Agustín Ojeda, Jovan Mijatović, and Birk Risa.

A fast start from Tigres saw Matt Freese tested inside the opening minute - a header from Sebastián Córdova forcing Freese into a save low down to his right.

At the other end, Martínez earned City's first chance of the night with a header of his own but was unable to beat Nahuel Guzmán.

The two sides spent the early exchanges trading attempts at goal. Nicolás Ibáñez came close for Tigres in the 12th minute, while Maxi Moralez almost put City ahead in the same minute.

Tigres would take a first-half lead in the 18th minute after veteran defender Guido Pizarro rose highest to head past Freese.

That advantage would be short-lived, however, thanks to some magic from Maxi Moralez. The veteran playmaker picked up the ball on the right side of the penalty box and arrowed a low shot past Guzmán to draw City level.

A tightly contested first half saw City create several good chances before the half was out, with Santiago Rodríguez twice testing Guzmán from distance.

In the 43rd minute, the ball bounced up perfectly for Rodríguez and his fierce strike forced the Tigres goalkeeper into a good save.

The second half began with an equally quick pace with both teams eager to try and secure an advantage early on.

In the 56th minute, a driving run down the left from Christian McFarlane allowed him to pass the ball inside to Martínez. The Costa Rican took a touch to settle the ball but fired his shot narrowly wide.

Tigres would hit the woodwork in the 63rd minute through Ozziel Herrera. The winger's header from a corner hit Freese's post and was eventually cleared.

The Mexican side would rue that miss two minutes later when City took the lead through Rodríguez. The Uruguayan exchanged passes with Moralez and then calmly slotted the ball past Guzmán.

Cushing introduced his first change of the night in the 72nd minute as Justin Haak replaced Tanasijević.

Maxi Moralez would come close to extending City's lead in the 79th minute with a shot from a tight angle, but his effort hit the side netting.

Further changes would arrive for City in the 85th minute as Mounsef Bakrar and Julián Fernández replaced Moralez and Martínez.

Tigres continued to desperately pursue an equalizer as the game headed into eight minutes of stoppage time.

A City breakaway in injury time gave Rodríguez the perfect chance to finish the game off, but he could not keep his effort on target. In the end, Rodríguez's goal would prove enough for City to claim a memorable victory against Tigres in Leagues Cup.

Player of the Match

How We Lined Up

What's Next

Next up for New York City FC is a Leagues Cup Quarter Final meeting with the Columbus Crew on August 17.

