Tyson Feist Returned on Loan to Solar Bears from Syracuse Crunch

March 22, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears announced today defenseman Tyson Feist has been returned to the Hockey Club on loan from the Syracuse Crunch of American Hockey League (AHL).

Feist, 22, has appeared in 25 games this season with the Solar Bears, scoring five goals and seven assists and posting 28 penalty minutes. Feist leads the Solar Bears in plus/minus (+/-) rating with a plus-6.

The Dawson Creek, British Columbia, Canada, native has skated in six games for Syracuse this season.

Prior to his professional career, the 6-foot-3, 208-pound defenseman played in 65 games last season for the Kelowna Rockets of the Western Hockey League (Major Junior), scoring 39 points on 15 goals and 24 assists, with a plus-25 rating. In total, Feist appeared in 187 WHL games for Kelowna, Regina, and Spokane from 2017 through 2022.

NEXT HOME GAMES: TONIGHT, the Solar Bears host the Maine Mariners for their only trip to AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center on Wednesday, March 22. The puck drops at 7:00 p.m.

Orlando welcomes the Jacksonville Icemen back to AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center on Friday, March 24. The puck drops at 7:00 p.m.

