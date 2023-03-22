Admirals Sign Cavanagh and Allen to ATO's

March 22, 2023







NORFOLK, VA - Norfolk Admirals Professional Hockey Club announced on Wednesday they have signed forward Regen Cavanagh and defenseman Justin Allen to amateur tryout contracts (ATO).

Cavanagh, 26, joins the Admirals after completing his fifth season of collegiate hockey at Utica College (NCAA-III). This season, the Virginia native posted 31 points in 28 games with the Pioneers (12g, 19a). In 2021-22, Cavanagh put together his best season corralling 46 points (20g, 26a). Those points are currently tied for a season-high in program history. In five seasons, Cavanagh registered a total of 120 points in 110 games. He leaves Utica having played the second-most games in program history (110).

He is an alumnus of the Hampton Roads Whalers, who operate out of Chilled Ponds Ice Sports Complex in Chesapeake, VA, which is owned by his father, Patrick Cavanagh. Regen started in the house league with the Whalers and advanced on to the Elite team in 2013-14. After posting 19 points in 38 games that season with the Whalers, Cavanagh led the Elite team in 2014-15 with 46 points (12g, 34a). He went on to play in the United States Hockey League (USHL) for Dubuque and Sioux Falls, as well as the North American Hockey League (NAHL) with Corpus Christi, Janesville, and Odessa.

Allen, 25, also completed his fifth season of college hockey with the Pioneers, posting 21 points in 22 games (5g, 16a). He also finished his Utica career on a high note, leaving with 108 career points in 119 games. Those games are the most played in program history. Allen was named to the NCAA-III (UCHC) All-Rookie Team in 2018-19.

Both players have joined the Admirals in Quebec and are expected to be in the lineup for tonight's game against the Lions. Puck drop is set for 7:00 pm (EST), with pregame coverage beginning at 6:45 on the Admirals Broadcast Network.

