Royals' Players & Front Office Support Helping Harvest Food Drive Collection

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, had players and front office staff volunteer at Helping Harvest fresh food bank on Wednesday, March 22. The volunteers set a record by sorting through over 10,000 pounds of frozen goods in under two hours.

The Royals have teamed up with Helping Harvest previously by holding food drives at home games during the preseason. The donation of a canned good or non-perishable food item is free admission for a fan to a preseason home game. The food drive effort has been an initiative the Royals have taken for multiple seasons.

During the final home game of the regular season on Saturday, April 15, the Reading Royals will be holding a food drive, benefiting the Helping Harvest. Canned goods and non-perishable items will be accepted at the main entrance of the concourse and donated to Helping Harvest, benefitting the Berks and Schuylkill county areas.

Bring your food items to the Fandemonium promotional game on April 15 at 7:00 p.m. by purchasing tickets at royals tickets.com!

