Railers to Host Military Appreciation Night and Touch-A-Truck Event

WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) will host their second annual Military Appreciation Night, presented by Berkshire Bank on Sat., April 1st.

The evening is a tribute to active and reserve military members, veterans, and gold & blue Star families. Fans can look forward to a pre-game Touch-A-Truck event hosted by the Army National Guard at 4:30pm in front of the DCU Center - Fallon Health Pavilionon Foster St. The Touch-A-Truck event is open to the public and will include an inflatable agility obstacle course, military vehicles, simulators, and more.

The night will include a special appearance by Sergeant Daniel M. Clark, The Singing Trooper, who will perform during the pre-game ceremony. Clark has performed at more than 2,500 Federal, State, and Local Military functions, and has made appearances with the Boston Pops at Symphony Hall, Boston Bruins, Boston Red Sox, New England Patriots, and Boston Celtics.

Complimentary Tickets for Military Members & Veterans

Thanks to the generosity of Berkshire Bank, The Hanover Insurance Group, Wormtown Brewery, Quality Beverages, FLEXcon, and Maria's Fine Jewelry, more than 1,000 tickets have been donated to allow complimentary access to the game for active and reserve military members, veterans, and gold & blue Star families. Military members and families canaccess tickets on the RailersHC.com website.

"This is a special evening to honor of our military," Team President, Stephanie Ramey said. "It is an opportunity for our staff, team and community to express gratitude for those currently serving, our veterans, and those who have lost loved ones while protecting our country."

The Railers will wear military-themed specialty jerseys during the game which will be auctioned online starting Fri., March 31. Following the game, a live auction will be held outside the Coors Light Cold Zone to benefit Central Massachusetts Veterans Support Inc.

"The Railers are proud to give back to organizations that support veterans and the struggles they may be facing," Chief Operating Officer, Michael G. Myers said. "Since COVID-19, our team has aligned with opportunities to help with veteran focused food insecurity and needs. We are pleased to have an opportunity to continue these efforts on Military Appreciation Night."

Fans may take advantage of a special Military Appreciation Night offer: Purchase a ticket and receive a limited-edition camouflage Railers HC hat. A minimum of two tickets is required. Secure your seats & hats here!

The Worcester Railers are currently in the fourth and final playoff playoff spot in the ECHL's North Division, and will battle the Adirondack Thunder on Military Appreciation Night. DCU Center doors open at 6pm; puck drops at 7:05pm.

