Wichita Begins Road Trip Tonight in Iowa

(Wichita Thunder)

CORALVILLE, IA - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, begins a six-game road trip tonight in Coralville, Iowa at 7:05 p.m. against the Heartlanders.

This is the second meeting of the season between the Thunder and the Heartlanders. All-time, Wichita is 2-1-0 against Iowa and 1-1-0 on the road against the Heartlanders.

The Thunder claimed a 3-2 overtime win on November 12 at INTRUST Bank Arena in the only meeting between the two teams.

Both teams are coming off victories. Wichita earned a 3-1 win last Saturday against Kansas City. Iowa knocked off Kalamazoo on Sunday, 2-0.

The Thunder are sitting in fifth place in the Mountain Division with 61 points and a .500 winning percentage. The Heartlanders are in seventh place in the Central Division with 45 points.

With 11 games remaining in the season heading into tonight's contest, wins are coming at a premium. Wichita has played one more game than both the Mavericks and Grizzlies and two more than Allen. Four teams are separated by three points as the playoff race in the Mountain Division tightened up this past weekend.

The Thunder are looking to snap a three-game losing streak on the road. Wichita snapped a 10-game road-losing skid on March 9 at Rapid City with a 6-4 victory.

THUNDERBOLTS...Quinn Preston is tied for tied for eighth among rookies with 21 goals and seventh in rookie scoring with 50 points...Mark Liwiski is third in the league in penalty minutes (168)...Wichita is 17-8-2 when scoring first...Wichita is second at home on the power play (27.9%)...Wichita is fifth overall on the penalty kill (83.2%)...

IOWA NOTES - Hunter Jones claimed his second professional shutout on Sunday with 31 saves against Kalamazoo...Jake Durflinger recorded his first game-winner of his career on Sunday...Tonight is one of six remaining home games for Iowa...Hunter Jones is tied for third with 15 losses...Iowa is being outscored 107-89 at home...

