Productive Forward Ben Tardif Assigned to Jax; Icemen Add Carson MacKinnon

March 22, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Jacksonville Icemen News Release









Carson MacKinnon with the University of Prince Edward Island

(Jacksonville Icemen) Carson MacKinnon with the University of Prince Edward Island(Jacksonville Icemen)

JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's New York Rangers and the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack announced today that forward Ben Tardif (pictured above) has been assigned to the team from Hartford (AHL). In addition, the Icemen have agreed to terms with forward Carson MacKinnon (photo attached).

Tardif, 23, joins the Icemen after recording nine points in 30 AHL games split between Hartford and the Colorado Eagles this season. In addition, Tardif has also posted nine points (2g, 7a) I seven ECHL games this season with the Utah Grizzlies. Last season, Tardif put up high-end numbers during his rookie campaign, totaling 59 points (20g, 39a) in 53 games with the Grizzlies last season, while also recording an impressive 30 points (5g, 25a) in 18 postseason appearances with Utah in the 2022 Kelly Cup Playoffs. The 5-10, 195-pound forward was acquired by Hartford from the Colorado Eagles in exchange for defenseman Luke Martin back in December.

MacKinnon, 23, joins the Icemen after recording 19 points (4g, 15a) in 30 games played at the University of Prince Edward Island (AUS) this season. The 6-1,176-pound forward totaled 29 points in 47 collegiate games during his two seasons of play at UPEI. Prior to college, the Summerside, PEI resident amassed 154 points (55g, 99a) in 302 career Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) contests split in stints with the Rimouski Oceanic and the Gatineau Olympiques from 2015-2020.

The Icemen are back on home ice this Thursday (March 23) when they battle the Savannah Ghost Pirates at 7:00 p.m. Tickets may be purchased on Ticketmaster, or by calling the Icemen office at 904-602-7825, or by visiting www.jacksonvilleicemen.com Fans can catch all Icemen game broadcasts on www.mixlr.com/jaxicemen & www.FloHockey.TV.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 22, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.