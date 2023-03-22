Icemen Receive Productive Forward Ben Tardif from AHL Hartford

JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's New York Rangers and the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack announced today that forward Ben Tardif has been assigned to the team from Hartford (AHL).

Tardif, 23, joins the Icemen after recording nine points in 30 AHL games split between Hartford and the Colorado Eagles this season. In addition, Tardif has also posted nine points (2g, 7a) I seven ECHL games this season with the Utah Grizzlies.

Last season, Tardif put up high-end numbers during his rookie campaign, totaling 59 points (20g, 39a) in 53 games with the Grizzlies last season, while also recording an impressive 30 points (5g, 25a) in 18 postseason appearances with Utah in the 2022 Kelly Cup Playoffs. The 5-10, 195-pound forward was acquired by Hartford from the Colorado Eagles in exchange for defenseman Luke Martin back in December.

Prior to his professional career, the Notre-Dame-de-l'Ile- Quebec resident amassed 177 points (72g, 105a) in 268 career Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) split between the Sherbrooke Phoenix and Victoria Tigres from 2016-2021.

