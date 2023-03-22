Twelve Games to Go. Almost No Margin for Error.

March 22, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release







The Lions begin a three-game series against the Norfolk Admirals this evening at Colisée Vidéotron, with all three games being played on Trois-Rivières' home ice. With 12 games left in the regular season, the Lions find themselves 19 points out of the fourth and final playoff spot, currently occupied by the Worcester Railers (who have played two more games than the Lions). You don't need to be a mathematician to know that it will be an uphill battle for Trois-Rivières to overtake the Railers, but it remains possible. Head coach Marc-André Bergeron will no doubt have his players ready to take on Norfolk: The teams have faced off against one another six times this season, with the Lions winning five of those encounters. They'll be looking to add to that total, with puck drop at 7:00 p.m. tonight.

Players to watch

Trois-Rivières forward Anthony Beauregard is the team's leading goal scorer, notching 21 goals in 42 games. The 5' 7" native of St-Damase, Quebec has seven power play goals.

Norfolk forward Ryan Foss leads the team in scoring with 15-21-36 totals in 53 games. Five of his 15 goals have come on the power play.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 22, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.