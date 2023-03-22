Admirals Use Second Period Surge En Route to Victory
March 22, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Norfolk Admirals News Release
TROIS-RIVIERES, QC -- Norfolk Admirals Professional Hockey Club defeated the Trois-Rivieres Lions on Wednesday night, 2-1.
GAME STORY
The game started slow on Wednesday, being scoreless after the first period. Danny Katic was able to put the Admirals up seven minutes into the second period to break the scoring drought. Griffin Lunn continued the offensive dominance for Norfolk later in the period, scoring with 6:33 left to put the Admirals up by two goals. Trois-Rivieres was able to get one goal back at the halfway mark of the final period to cut the Admirals lead down to one. Norfolk was able to keep their foot on the gas and finish off the game with the victory.
ADMIRABLE ADMIRALS
Danny Katic - With his goal on Wednesday night, Katic put the Admirals up and helped secure the victory. He now has 35 points on the season, second most on the team and leads the club in goals (16).
Griffin Lunn - Scoring the deciding goal on Wednesday night, Lunn helped lead the Admirals to victory with his 10th of the season.
Cale Morris - With 24 saves on 25 shots, Morris was near-perfect in the Admirals victory and now has won his last two starts.
LOOKING AHEAD
With the victory, Norfolk now turns their sights to this weekend, where they will take on Trois-Rivieres once again on Friday and Saturday.
