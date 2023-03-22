Growlers Edged Out By Everblades 4-2

The Newfoundland Growlers fell 4-2 against the Florida Everblades 4-2 to start their road trip on Wednesday night at Hertz Arena.

After falling behind 2-0 inside the opening 90 seconds, the Growlers should great fight to claw back into the game including a first professional goal from Newfoundland native Adam Holwell. A go-ahead goal with 7:22 left in regulation followed by an empty netter would ultimately give Florida a 4-2 victory.

These two teams resume their series on Friday night at 9:00 pm NL time.

Three Stars:

1. FLA - A. Fyten

2. FLA - L. Kälble

3. NFL - A. Holwell

