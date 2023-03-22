Fyten's Game-Winner Tames Growlers

ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades set the tone with two quick goals, but Andrew Fyten's game winner with 7:22 left in regulation was the goal that made the difference in a game with playoff intensity at every turn. Fyten's breakway goal off a feed from Cam Darcy snapped a 2-2 tie with 7:22 to play lifted the Blades to a 4-2 victory over the Newfoundland Growlers, the team with the top record in the ECHL's Eastern Conference, Wednesday night at Hertz Arena.

The Everblades jumped out to a 2-0 lead just 62 seconds into the contest, beating Newfoundland goalie Keith Petruzzelli twice in a span of seven seconds. Jake Smith struck first just 55 seconds after the opening draw with his 22nd tally of the year, which came just 10 seconds into the Blades' first power-play opportunity of the contest. Ted Nichol doubled the Blades' lead with his first professional goal at the 1:02 mark. Lukas Kälble assisted on both goals, while Joe Pendenza and Cole Moberg picked up helpers on each goal, respectively.

A near-flawless opening period saw the Everblades outshoot Newfoundland 13-3, while three of the four minor penalties in the frame were whistled against the visitors.

Newfoundland registered the only goal of the second period, a power-play tally by Pavel Gogolev at 3:08 that trimmed the Everblades' lead to 2-1. Shots on goal in the middle frame leveled out compared to the first period, with each squad taking 12.

In the third period, the Growlers' Adam Holwell struck first at the 2:28 mark, tying the contest at 2-2, but Fyten's fourth goal in as many games proved to be the difference, as the Everblades regained the lead for good, 3-2, at 12:38. Florida added an empty net goal from Sean Josling at 18:41 to close out the scoring. Kälble added his third assist of the contest.

The Everblades (34-18-4-4) outshot the Growlers 35-28 and made a winner out of Cam Johnson, who registered 26 saves and improved to 23-13-4-3 this season. Petruzzelli made 31 stops in a losing effort for Newfoundland (41-19-2-0) and fell to 4-3-0-0.

