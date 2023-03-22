Thunder Win Crucial Game in Worcester, 3-1

WORCESTER - Erik Middendorf scored his first professional goal as the Adirondack Thunder defeated the Worcester Railers on the road Wednesday night from DCU Center, 3-1. Adirondack now has points in six-straight games and wins in four of the last six.

After no scoring in the first period, Wayne Letourneau scored his third of the year to give the Thunder a 1-0 lead. Letourneau took a pass in the right circle and immediately sent a snap shot by goaltender Ken Appleby into the net. The goal was Letourneau's third of the year from Patrick Grasso and Ivan Chukarov at 5:29 of the second and the Thunder took that lead into the third.

Erik Middendorf scored his first professional goal in the third period to give the Thunder a 2-0 lead. Middendorf collected a rebound and sent a shot by the left pad of Appleby at 5:29 of the third period with assists from Brady Fleurent and Wayne Letourneau.

Worcester came back as Reece Newkirk put in his 16th of the year at 7:32 of the third period and the Thunder lead decreased to 2-1. Jared Brandt and Jacob Hayhurst were awarded the assists.

Shane Harper scored an empty-net goal with 1:12 left in the third period to seal the 3-1 win. Jake Theut stopped 32 of 33 shots in the win.

