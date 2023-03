ECHL Transactions - March 22

March 22, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, March 22, 2023:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Kalamazoo:

Dakota Betts, D

Norfolk:

Dean Yakura, F

SUCCESSFUL WAIVER CLAIMS:

Tulsa:

Darby Llewellyn, F from Kalamazoo

Toledo:

Leif Mattson, F from Kalamazoo

Indy:

Nick Cardelli, F from Iowa

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Allen:

Add Dalton Skelly, D activated from reserve

Delete Jack Combs, F placed on bereavement/family leave

Atlanta:

Delete Tyson Empey, F recalled by Tucson

Florida:

Add Cam Darcy, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Nathan Staios, D placed on reserve

Delete Levko Koper, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/18)

Idaho:

Add Zane Franklin, F activated from reserve

Delete Jack Becker, F placed on reserve

Indy:

Add Tyler Kobryn, F added to active roster (claimed from Atlanta)

Jacksonville:

Add Carson MacKinnon, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Benjamin Tardif, F assigned by Hartford

Delete Neil Robinson, F placed on reserve

Delete Cooper Zech, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/10)

Kalamazoo:

Add Connor Fedorek, D signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Drake Pilon, F placed on reserve

Delete Hunter Vorva, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/12)

Newfoundland:

Add Zach O'Brien, F activated from reserve

Delete Jordan Escott, F placed on reserve

Norfolk:

Add Justin Allen, D signed ATO, added to active roster

Add Regan Cavanagh, F signed ATO, added to active roster

Add Blake Murray, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Callum Fryer, D placed on reserve

Delete Denis Smirnov, D placed on bereavement/family leave

Orlando:

Add Tyson Feist, D assigned by Syracuse

Add Jay Powell, D activated from reserve

Delete Dmitri Semykin, D placed on reserve

Toledo:

Add Derek Daschke, D signed contract, added to active roster

Add Jon McDonald, D signed contract, added to active roster

Add Leif Mattson, F added to active roster (claimed from Kalamazoo)

Delete Leif Mattson, F placed on reserve

Delete Jon McDonald, D placed on reserve

Trois-Rivières:

Add Markuss Komuls, D signed contract, added to active roster

Add Cameron Cook, F activated from reserve

Delete Matthew Barron, F placed on reserve

Tulsa:

Delete Eddie Matsushima, F placed on reserve

Delete Mike McKee, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/11)

Utah:

Add Victor Bartley, D activated from reserve

Worcester:

Add Connor McCarthy, D returned from bereavement/family leave

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 22, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.