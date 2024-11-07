Tyrice Beverette and Marc Antoine Dequoy Named to All-CFL Team

November 7, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Montreal Alouettes News Release







Montreal - The Canadian Football League announced its 2024 All-CFL Team, to which Alouettes linebacker Tyrice Beverette and safety Marc-Antoine Dequoy were elected.

Tyrice Beverette- Linebacker (1st selection)

All-CFL: 2024

Beverette started all 18 games this season. He ranked first in the league with 137 defensive plays and fourth in the CFL with 102 defensive tackles. The 29-year-old led the league with four forced fumbles, while also intercepting two passes and recording five sacks.

Marc-Antoine Dequoy - Safety (2nd selection)

All-CFL: 2023, 2024

In 15 regular season games, all as a starter, the 30-year-old safety recorded 32 defensive tackles, two interceptions, and forced one fumble while knocking down three passes.

The All-CFL team was selected by the local voting members of the Football Reporters of Canada (FRC) in their respective division's markets and the National Chapter, the division's head coaches, and fans, who took part in this year's selections through the All-Star Fan Vote.

