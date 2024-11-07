Mitchell Under Centre for 2024 All-CFL Team
November 7, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL) News Release
TORONTO - Bo Levi Mitchell headlines the 27 players named to this year's All-CFL team. The season's finest were selected by 43 national and local members of the Football Reporters of Canada, the nine head coaches, and fans who took part in the All-CFL Fan Vote powered by the league's Official Data and Technology partner, Genius Sports.
The team includes nine national players among 11 first-timers and 16 players who have previously been named All-CFL, including Stanley Bryant who becomes the 10th player in league history with eight-or-more career selections. The Saskatchewan Roughriders lead all teams with five players.
2024 ALL-CFL TEAM
(Position | Name | No. of All-CFL selections)
* Denotes a national player
OFFENCE
QB | Bo Levi Mitchell (HAM) | 3rd (2016, 2018)
RB | Brady Oliveira (WPG)* | 2nd (2023)
REC | Justin McInnis (BC)* | 1st
REC | Justin Hardy (OTT) | 1st
REC | Reggie Begelton (CGY) | 3rd (2019, 2023)
REC | Eugene Lewis (EDM) | 3rd (2021-22)
REC | Tim White (HAM) | 3rd (2022-23)
CEN | David Beard (HAM)* | 1st
G | Logan Ferland (SSK)* | 1st
G | Ryan Hunter (TOR)* | 2nd (2023)
OT | Stanley Bryant (WPG) | 8th (2013-14, 2017-19, 2021-22)
OT | Dejon Allen (TOR) | 2nd (2023)
DEFENCE
DE | Willie Jefferson (WPG) | 6th (2017-19, 2021, 2023)
DE | Lorenzo Mauldin IV (OTT) | 2nd (2022)
DT | Jake Ceresna (TOR) | 2nd (2022)
DT | Micah Johnson (SSK) | 4th (2016-18)
LB | Tyrice Beverette (MTL) | 1st
LB | Nick Anderson (EDM) | 1st
CLB | C.J. Reavis (SSK) | 1st
CB | Tyrell Ford (WPG)* | 1st
CB | Marcus Sayles (SSK) | 2nd (2022)
HB | Rolan Milligan Jr. (SSK) | 1st
HB | Damon Webb (OTT) | 1st
S | Marc-Antoine Dequoy (MTL)* | 2nd (2023)
SPECIAL TEAMS
K | Sean Whyte (BC)* | 2nd (2023)
P | Jake Julien (EDM)* | 1st
ST | Janarion Grant (TOR) | 2nd (2022)
