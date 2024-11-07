Mitchell Under Centre for 2024 All-CFL Team

November 7, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL) News Release







TORONTO - Bo Levi Mitchell headlines the 27 players named to this year's All-CFL team. The season's finest were selected by 43 national and local members of the Football Reporters of Canada, the nine head coaches, and fans who took part in the All-CFL Fan Vote powered by the league's Official Data and Technology partner, Genius Sports.

The team includes nine national players among 11 first-timers and 16 players who have previously been named All-CFL, including Stanley Bryant who becomes the 10th player in league history with eight-or-more career selections. The Saskatchewan Roughriders lead all teams with five players.

2024 ALL-CFL TEAM

(Position | Name | No. of All-CFL selections)

* Denotes a national player

OFFENCE

QB | Bo Levi Mitchell (HAM) | 3rd (2016, 2018)

RB | Brady Oliveira (WPG)* | 2nd (2023)

REC | Justin McInnis (BC)* | 1st

REC | Justin Hardy (OTT) | 1st

REC | Reggie Begelton (CGY) | 3rd (2019, 2023)

REC | Eugene Lewis (EDM) | 3rd (2021-22)

REC | Tim White (HAM) | 3rd (2022-23)

CEN | David Beard (HAM)* | 1st

G | Logan Ferland (SSK)* | 1st

G | Ryan Hunter (TOR)* | 2nd (2023)

OT | Stanley Bryant (WPG) | 8th (2013-14, 2017-19, 2021-22)

OT | Dejon Allen (TOR) | 2nd (2023)

DEFENCE

DE | Willie Jefferson (WPG) | 6th (2017-19, 2021, 2023)

DE | Lorenzo Mauldin IV (OTT) | 2nd (2022)

DT | Jake Ceresna (TOR) | 2nd (2022)

DT | Micah Johnson (SSK) | 4th (2016-18)

LB | Tyrice Beverette (MTL) | 1st

LB | Nick Anderson (EDM) | 1st

CLB | C.J. Reavis (SSK) | 1st

CB | Tyrell Ford (WPG)* | 1st

CB | Marcus Sayles (SSK) | 2nd (2022)

HB | Rolan Milligan Jr. (SSK) | 1st

HB | Damon Webb (OTT) | 1st

S | Marc-Antoine Dequoy (MTL)* | 2nd (2023)

SPECIAL TEAMS

K | Sean Whyte (BC)* | 2nd (2023)

P | Jake Julien (EDM)* | 1st

ST | Janarion Grant (TOR) | 2nd (2022)

