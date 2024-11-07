Max fine for Griffin; Eley fined
November 7, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL) News Release
TORONTO - The Canadian Football League (CFL) has announced:
Ottawa linebacker Frankie Griffin has received a maximum fine for delivering a high hit on Toronto quarterback Chad Kelly.
BC linebacker Ayinde Eley has been fined for delivering a high hit on Saskatchewan wide receiver Kian Schaffer-Baker.
As per league policy, the amounts of the fines were not disclosed.
