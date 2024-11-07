Max fine for Griffin; Eley fined

TORONTO - The Canadian Football League (CFL) has announced:

Ottawa linebacker Frankie Griffin has received a maximum fine for delivering a high hit on Toronto quarterback Chad Kelly.

BC linebacker Ayinde Eley has been fined for delivering a high hit on Saskatchewan wide receiver Kian Schaffer-Baker.

As per league policy, the amounts of the fines were not disclosed.

