Three RedBlacks Earn All-CFL Honours

November 7, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

OTTAWA - A trio of Ottawa REDBLACKS were recognized among the Canadian Football League's top performers, today.

Receiver Justin Hardy, defensive lineman Lorenzo Mauldin IV, and defensive back Damon Webb were announced by the league as members of the 2024 All-CFL team, officially earning recognition among the league's top individual performers, this season.

"We are extremely proud of Justin, Lorenzo, and Damon for a terrific season in which they were instrumental to our success," said REDBLACKS Head Coach Bob Dyce. "We are glad to see them recognized among the CFL's top players for 2024."

Hardy earns his first All-CFL honour, after being named to the Eastern Division All-CFL squad for the second straight season. The Washington, DC native recorded 1,343 receiving yards, finishing second in the CFL in just 16 games, with his second consecutive thousand-yard campaign. Hardy's 97 receptions were the league's highest mark, and the 32-year-old's five touchdowns also saw him tied for fifth in the league, along with a career-high 13.8 yards per catch, and career-long 68-yard reception in Week 6 at Edmonton. Now recognized among the CFL's top receivers, Hardy was voted the REDBLACKS' unanimous nominee for Most Outstanding Player.

Mauldin takes home an All-CFL nod for the second time, with his eight sacks earning him a tie for the CFL's sack lead, and seeing him finish atop the league for the second time in three seasons. The 32-year-old native of Sacramento, California racked up a career high 52 tackles in 2024, and matched his career best of two forced fumbles. Mauldin has emerged as one of the league's premier pass rushers since arriving in Ottawa ahead of the 2022 season, which saw him earn the league's Most Outstanding Defensive Player award, and an All-Star nod, with a franchise record 17 sacks.

Webb earns a divisional, and league nod for the first time in his career, after enjoying a breakout season with the REDBLACKS. The Detroit, Michigan native's career-high of five interceptions was good enough for third in the CFL, while he also tallied 69 total tackles, two sacks, and a forced fumble. The 28-year-old Webb's terrific season was highlighted during the REDBLACKS' Week 14 win over the Toronto Argonauts, in which he ran two interceptions back for touchdowns.

Canadian Football League Stories from November 7, 2024

