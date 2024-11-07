Lewis, Anderson, and Julien Named to the All-CFL Team

November 7, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Edmonton Elks News Release







EDMONTON - Three Elks players were among the best in Canadian Football in 2024, the league announced on Wednesday.

Wide receiver Eugene Lewis is joined by the CFL's Most Outstanding Rookie finalist linebacker Nick Anderson and record-setting punter Jake Julien in being named to the 2024 All-CFL team. This season marks the first year since 2017 that the Double E have multiple All-CFL representatives.

The honour marks the third time in the last four seasons (2021, 2022, 2024) that Eugene Lewis has finished the year on the All-CFL team. Lewis led all non-quarterbacks in touchdowns this year with 11 (10 receiving, one rushing) including an eight-game scoring streak to wrap up the season.

Nick Anderson became the first Elks rookie to be named to the All-CFL team since Derel Walker accomplished the feat in 2015. The Elks finale nominee Jake Julien wrapped up his 2024 season by setting the CFL all-time record for punting average.

ELKS 2024 ALL-CFL SELECTIONS

Wide Receiver | Geno Lewis

Eugene Lewis finished sixth in the Canadian Football League in receiving with 1,070 yards, good for third among West Division wideouts. It was the third time in Lewis's career that he has eclipsed the 1,000 yard receiving mark. The 31-year-old led all receivers in total touchdowns with 11 (10 receiving, one rushing), setting a new career high.

In addition, Lewis finished the year with the second-most targets of his career (122), second-most receptions (74), and third-most yards-after-catch (297).

The former East Division Most Outstanding Player was red hot down the stretch, recording a touchdown in each of his last eight games - a mark which tied the Double E's all-time record set by fullback Blake Marshall in 1991. He will enter 2025 just two consecutive games with a score away from matching the all-time CFL record set by Calgary Stampeders receiver Terry Evashen in 1967-68.

Linebacker | Nick Anderson

Nick Anderson earns his first All-CFL nod as he looks to become Edmonton's fifth Most Outstanding Rookie winner, joining wide receiver Derel Walker (2015), linebacker Dexter McCoil (2014), wide reciever Shalon Baker (2015), and wide receiver Brian Kelly (1979).

The Tulane product recorded one of the best defensive first years in both Green and Gold and CFL history, finishing first in the Canadian Football League in total tackles (116) and tying teammate Nyles Morgan for the CFL defensive tackle title with 111. Anderson's recorded the second most defensive tackles by a rookie since the league started recording tackles as a stat in 1987, trailing only Barrin Simpson's rookie record of 115 tackles set in 2001 as a member of the B.C. Lions. His 111 defensive tackles ranks as the sixth most productive tackling season in Double E history.

The 5-foot-11 linebacker recorded at least six tackles in 11 of 18 games played this season, including a season-high 10 in the Elks season finale against Toronto. In addition to his impressive tackle total, Anderson notched three sacks, one interception, and two forced fumbles to garner the All-CFL nomination.

Punter | Jake Julien

The Elks punter established himself as the best in Canadian Football, setting the CFL all-time record for punting average at 54.0 yards. The mark surpasses longtime CFL/NFL punter Jon Ryan's former record of 50.6 yards set as a member of the Saskatchewan Roughriders back in 2002. The 25-year-old only recorded three games this season where he averaged less than 50.0 yards per punt, while recording five games where he hit a punt of over 70 yards.

In total, the Barrie, Ontario native amassed 5,773 yards on 107 total punts. Julien's final punt of the season provided the Elks with the walk-off rouge in their 31-30 overtime victory over the Toronto Argonauts. ¬â¹

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...





Canadian Football League Stories from November 7, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.