Four Blue Bombers Named to All-CFL Team

November 7, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Winnipeg Blue Bombers News Release







WINNIPEG, MB. - The Canadian Football League today unveiled its 2024 All-CFL Team, with four members of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers named to the squad.

Honoured as members of the All-CFL Team are running back Brady Oliveira, offensive tackle Stanley Bryant, defensive end Willie Jefferson, and cornerback Tyrell Ford.

The voting was conducted by members of The Football Reporters of Canada, the FRC's national chapter and head coaches.

Brady Oliveira earns a place on the All-Star Team for a second straight season after again leading the league in rushing and yards from scrimmage. Oliveira finished the season with 1,353 yards rushing and four touchdowns (three rushing, one receiving) and averaged 79.6 yards rushing per game while posting six 100-yard games. Oliveira also had 476 receiving yards on a career-high 57 receptions to finish the year with 1,829 yards from scrimmage.

Oliveira was also recently named the west nominee for Most Outstanding Player and Most Outstanding Canadian for a second straight season.

Stanley Bryant keeps adding to his impressive career resumé, having now been named a league all-star for an eighth time. The most-decorated offensive lineman in CFL history as a four-time winner of the league's Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman award, Bryant continued to man the left side of the Blue Bombers front and played an integral role in Oliveira's rushing crown and helping protect Zach Collaros as he set a new career high in passing yards at 4,336. Bryant was also named the Blue Bombers Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman for a seventh time.

Willie Jefferson has earned a spot on the All-CFL Team for the sixth time after previously being named from 2017-19, as well as in 2021 and 2023. Jefferson posted a team-leading six quarterback sacks, adding one forced fumble, two fumble recoveries and 10 pass knockdowns along with 25 defensive tackles.

Tyrell Ford made his first season as a starting corner for the Blue Bombers a memorable one in earning his first career all-star berth while also being named the team's Most Outstanding Defensive Player. Ford led the Blue Bombers with seven interceptions and finished second to Evan Holm in total defensive plays with 74 on 51 defensive tackles, four special-teams tackles, and 12 pass knockdowns - the second-highest total in the CFL. Ford was the Blue Bombers' first pick, 13th overall, in the 2022 CFL Draft.

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...





Canadian Football League Stories from November 7, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.