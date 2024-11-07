Ryan Hunter, Dejon Allen, Jake Ceresna & Janarion Grant Named to All-CFL Team

November 7, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Toronto Argonauts News Release







TORONTO - The Canadian Football League announced today that Canadian offensive lineman Ryan Hunter, American OL Dejon Allen, American DL Jake Ceresna, and American return specialist Janarion Grant have been named to the All-CFL Team (formerly CFL All-Stars).

Ryan Hunter

Hunter earns his second consecutive All-CFL nomination after joining the Argos during the 2022 season. The North Bay, ON native has solidified an offensive line helping clear lanes for the league's second-leading rushing unit at 121.3 yards per game. The Bowling Green product has started all 18 games this season and aided an offense that sits atop the CFL averaging 28.6 points per game. He has started multiple games at guard and tackle in 2024. Hunter is the East Division's nominee for Most Outstanding Lineman.

Dejon Allen

Allen, the CFL's reigning Most Outstanding Lineman, is an All-CFL player for the second consecutive season after starting 17 games at right tackle in 2024. The Hawaii product was a stalwart on an offense that attempted the most offensive plays in the CFL this season with 1,038, good for 57.7/game.

Jake Ceresna

Ceresna is an All-CFL nomination for the second time (EDM '22) after tying for the league lead in sacks with eight. The first-year Argo also chipped in with 29 defensive tackles and one forced fumble in 17 games played.

Janarion Grant

Grant ranks first in the CFL in punt return yards (989), punt return average (14.8), and punt return touchdowns (3), sits second in kick return average (24.4), and fourth in kick return yards (1,000). He also ran back a 103-yard kick return for a touchdown. The Rutgers product has had the fifth-best punt return season in Argos history. This is Grant's second All-CFL award (WPG '22). He is the East Division's nominee for Most Outstanding Special Teams Player.

