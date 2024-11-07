Justin McInnis & Sean Whyte Named to All-CFL Team for 2024
November 7, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
B.C. Lions News Release
(Vancouver) - Justin McInnis and Sean Whyte were again recognized for their stellar seasons by being voted to the All-CFL Team. The duo was voted in by the Football Reporters of Canada (FRC) and league head coaches.
McInnis (1st career selection)- it was a true breakout campaign for the Quebec native as he was the first Canadian to lead the CFL in receiving yards since Andy Fantuz back in 2010. His 1,469 yards were the second-highest by a Canadian Lion after Matt Clark (1,530 in 1991) and the eighth-best for a Canadian all-time, surpassing single-season totals previously set by the likes of Fantuz, Brad Sinopoli, Jeff Fairholm and Ray Elgaard. McInnis also set career highs in receptions (92) and touchdowns (7) while earning the club's nominee for Most Outstanding Player and Most Outstanding Canadian.
Whyte (2nd career selections)- back-to-back nods for the pride of White Rock after another elite year of production that saw him lead the CFL with a 94.3 field goal percentage (50/53) while becoming the league's most accurate kicker in history at 88.4. Whyte's 36 successful converts pushed his career points total to 2,116, putting him within nine points of Terry Baker for 10th on the all-time CFL scoring list.
Hardware season for Whyte isn't done yet as he's up against Toronto returner Janarion Grant for Most Outstanding Special Teams Player at next Thursday's CFL Awards presented by Securian.
Fans can secure tickets in the Sean Whyte cheering section next Thursday as he looks to bring home the award for the first time in his illustrious career.
Tickets for the 111th Grey Cup on Sunday, November 17 at BC Place are moving fast and start at only $99.
• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...
Canadian Football League Stories from November 7, 2024
- Max fine for Griffin; Eley fined - CFL
- Connect, Collect and Win: Introducing the Grey Cup Festival Hub - CFL
- Tyrice Beverette and Marc Antoine Dequoy Named to All-CFL Team - Montreal Alouettes
- Lewis, Anderson, and Julien Named to the All-CFL Team - Edmonton Elks
- Ryan Hunter, Dejon Allen, Jake Ceresna & Janarion Grant Named to All-CFL Team - Toronto Argonauts
- Mitchell, White & Beard Earn All-CFL Honours - Hamilton Tiger-Cats
- Five Riders Named to the 2024 All-CFL Team - Saskatchewan Roughriders
- Four Blue Bombers Named to All-CFL Team - Winnipeg Blue Bombers
- Three RedBlacks Earn All-CFL Honours - Ottawa RedBlacks
- Begelton Earns CFL All-Star Honours - Calgary Stampeders
- Mitchell Under Centre for 2024 All-CFL Team - CFL
- Justin McInnis & Sean Whyte Named to All-CFL Team for 2024 - B.C. Lions
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent B.C. Lions Stories
- Justin McInnis & Sean Whyte Named to All-CFL Team for 2024
- Sean Whyte Named West Division Finalist for Most Outstanding Special Teams Player
- Justin McInnis & Sean Whyte Named to West Division All-CFL Team
- Bo Lokombo Earns Nomination for Jake Gaudaur Veterans' Award
- Double Nomination for McInnis as CFL Announces Team Award Winners