Justin McInnis & Sean Whyte Named to All-CFL Team for 2024

November 7, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

(Vancouver) - Justin McInnis and Sean Whyte were again recognized for their stellar seasons by being voted to the All-CFL Team. The duo was voted in by the Football Reporters of Canada (FRC) and league head coaches.

McInnis (1st career selection)- it was a true breakout campaign for the Quebec native as he was the first Canadian to lead the CFL in receiving yards since Andy Fantuz back in 2010. His 1,469 yards were the second-highest by a Canadian Lion after Matt Clark (1,530 in 1991) and the eighth-best for a Canadian all-time, surpassing single-season totals previously set by the likes of Fantuz, Brad Sinopoli, Jeff Fairholm and Ray Elgaard. McInnis also set career highs in receptions (92) and touchdowns (7) while earning the club's nominee for Most Outstanding Player and Most Outstanding Canadian.

Whyte (2nd career selections)- back-to-back nods for the pride of White Rock after another elite year of production that saw him lead the CFL with a 94.3 field goal percentage (50/53) while becoming the league's most accurate kicker in history at 88.4. Whyte's 36 successful converts pushed his career points total to 2,116, putting him within nine points of Terry Baker for 10th on the all-time CFL scoring list.

Hardware season for Whyte isn't done yet as he's up against Toronto returner Janarion Grant for Most Outstanding Special Teams Player at next Thursday's CFL Awards presented by Securian.

