Five Riders Named to the 2024 All-CFL Team

November 7, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Saskatchewan Roughriders News Release







The Saskatchewan Roughriders are proud to announce five players, one on offence and four on defence, have been named to the 2024 All-CFL Team including Logan Ferland, Micah Johnson, C.J. Reavis, Rolan Milligan Jr. and Marcus Sayles.

The Roughriders have had five or more all-stars/All-CFL players 15 times since 1966 including in 1966 (6), 1967 (7), 1968 (6), 1969 (6), 1973 (5), 1976 (6), 1982 (5), 1989 (5), 1992 (5), 1993 (5), 2001 (6), 2005 (6), 2013 (5), 2019 (5), 2024 (5).

LOGAN FERLAND

GUARD

It was a year of constant change on the Roughriders' offensive line due to injury, but Logan Ferland was a pillar of consistency. The Saskatchewan native has suited up for all 18 regular season games in 2024 and has shown incredible tenacity and versatility, playing every position along the line except left guard, sometimes being required to make the change mid-game. Ferland was the opening-day starter at right guard, where he made 11 starts, but didn't miss a beat when he was pressed into action at right tackle (one start) and most recently at centre where he has started the last six games. He was named the top offensive lineman for the month of July by Pro Football Focus and was the top-rated offensive lineman in Week 6.

Ferland is the leader of a unit that has allowed just 35 sacks. His play has contributed to Saskatchewan also leading all playoff-bound West Division teams in points scored (453), offensive touchdowns (45), touchdown passes (27) and passer efficiency (98.1). For its efforts, the offensive line was awarded top marks by Pro Football Focus in Weeks 7, 13 and 16. Ferland is the West Division nominee for Most Outstanding Lineman. It is his first time receiving All-CFL honours.

MICAH JOHNSON

DEFENSIVE TACKLE

A stalwart along the defensive line, Micah Johnson suited up for all 18 games for the Roughriders this season, consistently making his impact known to opposing offensive linemen. Johnson, who routinely commands a double or triple team by his opponents, registered 28 defensive tackles (including four for a loss, which tied him for fifth in the league) and six sacks (tied for third in the league, and first on the team). Johnson earned a two-sack game against Toronto in Week 5. As part of a stout run defence, Johnson helped Saskatchewan allow the fewest rushing first downs (94) and the fewest rushing yards (80.3 per game) in the league. The Roughriders also rank second in the West in sacks with 38, one fewer than B.C.

In addition to his strong performance on the defensive line, Johnson stepped in as an emergency offensive lineman in the Labour Day Classic, playing a strong two-and-a-half quarters at right guard. Johnson was named a CFL All-Star/All-CFL on three previous occasions (2016-18) and is a seven-time Divisional All-Star/All-CFL (2016-22, 2024).

C.J. REAVIS

COVER LINEBACKER

It has been a career year for C.J. Reavis, who spent the 2024 season flying around the field in coverage and shoring up the Roughriders' run defence, logging an impressive 106 defensive plays. The third-year Sam linebacker leads the team in defensive tackles (89) and set a career high in the process. Reavis also leads all Sam linebackers in sacks (four). His five tackles for a loss rank him fourth overall in the league and second among Sams. In addition, the Virgina native added three pass deflections, three fumble recoveries (first in the league; tied with teammate Jameer Thurman) and one forced fumble to his impressive 2024 statistics.

Reavis suited up for 17 games this season, recording five tackles or more in 11 games, including 10 tackles and a sack in Week 12 against Toronto, nine tackles in Week 18 against Edmonton and eight tackles and a sack against Calgary in Week 16. As nimble against the run as he is in pass coverage, Reavis has helped the defence allow the fewest rushing yards in the league this season (80.3 per game). This is Reavis's first All-CFL nod.

ROLAN MILLIGAN JR.

HALFBACK

A leader on defence and a noted ballhawk, opposing quarterbacks must always account for Rolan Milligan Jr. as he's always ready to make a play on the football. Milligan Jr. is responsible for 111 defensive plays this season, ranking fifth in the CFL (and first among non-linebackers). He has made a league-leading eight interceptions (sixth all-time in Rider history) and if he's not picking it off, he's knocking it down, registering 10 pass deflections, ranking fourth in the CFL. Milligan Jr. has also made 71 defensives tackles, including two for a loss. The Florida native was named the top defensive back in the CFL by Pro Football Focus in Weeks 1, 5 and 17.

Milligan Jr. is also an impact player on special teams, ranking second in the CFL and on the team with 20 special teams tackles. PFF named him the top special teams player for the month of June. It is his first time receiving All-CFL honours, however, on top of being the All-CFL halfback he is the West Division's All-CFL special teams player and the West Division nominee for Most Outstanding Defensive Player.

MARCUS SAYLES

CORNERBACK

Since joining the Roughriders in June, Marcus Sayles has stepped in and made a big impact, helping lock down the defensive backfield all season long. Over 17 games, Sayles earned 57 defensive tackles and two tackles for a loss and was a magnet for the ball, tying his career-high of four interceptions, including his first career pick-six in Week 5, and added two fumble recoveries. The disruptive cornerback has also earned 12 pass knockdowns, ranking second in the league and fourth all-time in Rider history, en route to a total of 77 defensive plays.

Sayles was named the league's top defender across all defensive positions for the month of September by Pro Football Focus after registering 12 defensive tackles and earning two of his four interceptions that month. This is Sayles's second All-CFL/CFL All-Star award, having been previous named in 2022.

