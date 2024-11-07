Begelton Earns CFL All-Star Honours

November 7, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Calgary Stampeders News Release









Calgary Stampeders receiver Reggie Begelton

(Calgary Stampeders) Calgary Stampeders receiver Reggie Begelton(Calgary Stampeders)

Calgary Stampeders receiver Reggie Begelton has been voted to the 2024 all-Canadian Football League team.

It's the third league all-star nod for Begelton, who was previously honoured in 2019 and 2023. The all-CFL team is determined by members of the Football Reporters of Canada (FRC), CFL head coaches and participants in the all-CFL fan vote.

Begelton started all 18 games at slotback this season and finished tied for second in the league with 92 receptions this season and fifth in receiving yards with 1,150. He ranked second in the CFL with 34 catches for second-down conversions. Begelton had four touchdown catches as well as a two-point conversion reception and cracked the 100-yard mark in receiving yards on three occasions.

The Lamar University alum surpassed a pair of career milestones - 5,000 receiving yards and 400 catches - during the 2024 campaign and was voted by teammates as the 2024 winner of the Presidents' Ring award for demonstrating excellence on and off the field.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...





Canadian Football League Stories from November 7, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.